‘RHONJ’: Jacqueline Laurita Gives Update on Relationship With Dina Manzo

The Real Hosuewives of New Jersey alum Jacqueline Laurita has been in the press a lot lately. She’s been open about feeling like Melissa Gorga manipulated her into having issues with Teresa Giudice. Laurita also reunited with Giudice lately, leaving many to wonder if it’s payback to Gorga. Either way, Laurita says her intentions are pure. Unfortunately, there will seemingly be no reunion between Laurita and her sister-in-law, Dina Manzo – at least in the near future.

Jacqueline Laurita and Dina Manzo | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The sister-in-laws fell out because of Jacqueline Laurita’s friendship with Danielle Staub

Fans of the show remember Staub and Laurita were once close friends. But Laurita’s sisters-in-law – Caroline and Dina Manzo – were no fans of Staub. When a book exposing alleged acts from Staub’s past surfaced around their New Jersey town, the Manzo’s demanded that Laurita pick a side.

Source: YouTube

Laurita refused. Eventually, the Manzo’s and longtime family friend Teresa Giudice axed Staub out. Dina was particularly perturbed by Staub. Things came to a head during the season finale.

Staub presented the book at a cast dinner, confronting the women on discussing it throughout the season. While there, she accused Dina of being the one to bring light to book. In a heated discussion, Laurita confirmed Dina was involved, causing issues between Laurita and Dina. In the end, Laurita chose to side with her family and end her friendship with Staub, but the damage with Dina was already done.

Jacqueline Laurita says she remains estranged from Dina Manzo but has hope for their relationship

Dina left the show midway through Season 2 to avoid her family drama playing out on the show. From there, she stopped speaking with Laurita and Caroline, and eventually moved out west. There was a brief reconciliation with Caroline, but according to the Manzo’d With Children star, Dina wanted her to choose between her and Laurita, and she refused.

Source: YouTube

In a recent interview with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast, Laurita says her communication with Dina has been sparse. “The last time I talked to Dina was when her father passed away. We used to be super close. We used to go on vacations together. We used to be super close,” she explained. “The show, and everything that happened, we were feuding, and we didn’t speak. When her father passed away, really before that, when that happened to her with the break in at her house and everything, I spoke to her a couple of times.”

She says that while she’s been open to reconciling, Dina take a different approach. “And, I’m always open and willing to forgive people and be friendly with people. I think she has had a harder time with letting go of the past. So she kind of keeps at her safe distance, I would say. But we don’t talk, we don’t hang out, we don’t do anything,” she added. “My husband has talked to her a few times. When he’s been in California (where Dina lives), he’s had dinner with her. She’s been to Vegas before and he’s met with her here. But I haven’t really hung out with her yet. But who knows? I’m moving to the O.C….”

She recently reunited with another ‘RHONJ’ staple

While her relationship with her sister-in-law remains stagnant, she has reconciled with her former BFF, Teresa Giudice. The two met in Vegas over a five hour lunch, and Laurita told King it was just like old times. Despite the two speaking negatively about one another for nearly a dceacde on the show and in the press, Laurita says she’s hopeful they’ve made up for good.