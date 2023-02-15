‘RHONJ’: Joe Gorga Says His Family Didn’t Approve of Wife, Melissa

The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans are probably sick of the ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. But according to Joe, his sister, and at one point, his parents, never liked his wife. In fact, he says his family gave Melissa a hard time in the early days of their relationship.

Teresa Giudice and Joe and Melissa Gorga | Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Joe Gorga says his family gave Melissa a hard time when they began dating

Melissa and Gorga have been married since 2006. The couple shares three children together. His sister has been open about feeling like Joe moved fast in their relationship, proposing to Melissa after just six months of dating. Teresa even alleges he’s been engaged twice previously. With that in mind, she claims she was hesitant to invite Melissa into the family, but that her reservations expired once they became engaged. Both Joe and Melissa deny such.

Source: YouTube

In a recent interview with Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, Joe opened up about how difficult it was getting his family to accept Melissa. “My mother was rough on her, my dad was rough on her,” he admitted. With sarcasm, he added, “and my sister was great!”

Joe says Melissa “took a beating” in the early days of their marriage. Melissa would probably argue she’s taken a beating their entire marriage. “She’s a good woman, and then she married into an old-school Italian family, and she took a beating — she did,” he added. “And that’s why I respect her and love her because, you know what, she’s the best.”

Melissa Gorga reveals her final straw in her relationship with Teresa Giudice

After several seasons of fighting on the show, it appeared Teresa and Melissa called a truce. But for many viewers, their relationship appeared forced. Teresa has since admitted she tried to keep the peace for her ailing parents, while Melissa says she tried her hardest for Joe. together, they appeared on the inaugural season of the Housewives franchise Ultimate Girls Trip, which Melissa says made her realize it was no need to keep trying with Teresa.

Throughout the show, Giudice expressed she enjoyed filming more than her own franchise because she didn’t have any allies on her show. Watching it back, Gorga grew frustrated.

Source: YouTube

“When I went back and watched ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ I was watching some of the scenes where they filmed Teresa and I together on the plane and we were in the car, and I remember looking at her and genuinely saying, ‘This is exciting that we get to do this together and this is something fun. We’ll have these memories that we did something fun for when we get older.’ She kind of just rolled her eyes and looked at me,” she explained during an appearance on the Mention it All podcast.

Gorga also says she became fed up filming Season 12 of the show. “Between that and watching the season, I just feel like I tried and I’m good. I always put my best foot forward and I want to have a good relationship with her, but that was another thing I watched and thought, ‘I feel like I give up.’”