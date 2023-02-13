‘RHONJ’: Melissa Gorga Details What Will Make Her Quit the Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back for Season 13, and the drama between family members Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga is never-ending. Some fans are tired of seeing them fight and wonder why they keep participating in the show. But Gorga says she’s here to stay. And Giudice also has no plans on exiting.

Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice in a scene still from ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ | Heidi Gutman/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Melissa Gorga reveals what will make her quit ‘RHONJ’

In the midst of her estrangement from her sister-in-law, fans wonder whether or not the show is worth continuing when it seemingly has further complicated already existing family drama. But Gorga says she has no plans on leaving. However, she says if the day ever comes, she will happily walk away.

Source: YouTube

“For right now, I love Bravo. I love being a part of the show,” the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique owner recently told PEOPLE. “I feel like we got this right [now]. We got it handled over here, we’re doing okay, but when the time is right, I will walk, and I will take it as a wonderful memory….[I] know when the time is right…[but viewers are] going to have me for a minute.”

Unfortunately, she admits Season 13 was a difficult one for her husband, Giudice’s brother, Joe. “I think Joe was like, ‘I’m out.’ Joe was sitting in the corner, couldn’t fake it. He is very heavy-minded this season,” she explained. “He’s upset for a lot of reasons that you really don’t hear until the end, and so he was not faking it. He couldn’t even bring himself to a lot of the events. He was like, ‘I’m good.’”

Teresa Giudice says she’s not quitting ‘RHONJ’

While Gorga is adamant that she’s staying on the show, Giudice has no plans on leaving either. The OG is the only original remaining cast member, having been on since Season 1. She has never taken a break, despite serving a 15-month prison stint and legal issues. But she does admit she would prefer if her former co-stars returned because they had real friendships when they first began taping.

“I would love the first, the way we started, season one and season two,” she said in a recent interview on the Reality With the King podcast. “When I said to [Carlos King], ‘I don’t want to fight with my family,’ [it was] because I was seeing what was going on between Jacqueline [Laurita], Dina [Manzo], and Caroline [Manzo]. It was about their family. And I was like, ‘I don’t want what’s happening to them to happen to me,’” she noted, regarding the eventual fallout Giudice would have with her own family.

Source: YouTube

Regardless of her family drama, she says she’s not leaving the show. “[I’m staying] until the end,” Giudice added. “Nobody’s gonna scare me away. I started it. I’m gonna finish it—as long as Bravo wants me.”

But relocation is on her mind. She told her co-host of her Namaste B$tches podcast, “Listen, I wanna move by you, ‘cause like this weather is so crappy.” she explained, “Like, today it was pouring rain this morning, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I’m thinking about you. I’m like, [She’s] in the sunshine.’ I’m like, ‘I wanna be there with her.” She plans on moving after her youngest daughter graduates high school in four years.