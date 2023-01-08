‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Teases ‘Ultimate Girls Trip’, Says It ‘Doesn’t End Well’ With Gizelle Bryant

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard will appear on spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip with castmate Gizelle Bryant. However, their issues from the current season of RHOP likely spill over to the popular new series, as Dillard recently admitted that they didn’t conclude filming on good terms.

Candiace Dillard describes her experience on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ as ‘unadulterated hell’

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is returning in 2023 with a new all-star cast, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of Miami stars Alexia Echevarria and Marysol Patton, and The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard.

God is GREAT. And THIS is 36?. I am in awe of God. He has done a great many things in me in 36 years. All I can say is wow! All I can do is be grateful. So eternally grateful. I am not worthy. But He keeps blessing me. pic.twitter.com/ra1BhMhKhO — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) December 14, 2022

Speaking to producer Carlos King in a January 2023 interview, she promised the upcoming season “lives up to the hype” but described her experience living with Bryant as “10 days of unadulterated hell.” Additionally, Dillard noted she couldn’t wait to leave after filming wrapped as she was exhausted due to the amount of what she refers to as unnecessary talking from her co-stars.

Dillard says it ‘doesn’t end well’ with Gizelle Bryant

The Housewife also admitted she didn’t expect to get chosen for the burgeoning series because she believes Bravo supports Bryant and Karen Huger as the “faces” of their installment.

While she was excited to join the spinoff, Dillard revealed her time with Bryant “doesn’t end well.”

When asked about her experience with Williams during the trip as the reality TV stars have publicly thrown shade at each other, the “Drive Back” singer answered that the viewers would be “surprised” as they had a “very interesting” time together. “She’s something else,” Dillard added.

The Housewife didn’t detail their encounter but teased that she had the most drama with Williams and Bryant. However, she had a good time with McSweeney and the “snow bunnies,” presumably referring to Gay and Rose. Additionally, the reality star hinted at a game they played during the season in which she told everyone her true thoughts about them. While it upset some, she noted it “tickled” her.

Dillard and Gizelle Bryant have bumped heads on ‘RHOP’

Throughout their time on RHOP, Dillard and Bryant haven’t butt heads that much until the current season. The OG Housewife told the others that Dillard’s husband asked to privately speak with her in a room after the reunion, making her “uncomfortable.”

While Chris Bassett doesn’t deny the interaction, he insists that he didn’t ask to shut the door and wanted to help her communicate with Dillard better.

However, the story began taking a life of its own when Darby piled on and insisted that Bassett flirted with her friends at Huger’s spring party. Recently, she invited her associate Deborah to an event where she shared her story about him trying to hit on her.

But, flashbacks included in the episodes have disproved that events unfolded how she claims. Her issues with Bryant during Ultimate Girls Trip presumably have to do with the rumors about her husband. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.