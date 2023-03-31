‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Thinks Robyn Dixon Deserves Another Season Amid Rumors of Dixon’s Firing

Season 8 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is reportedly set to begin filming this Spring, and fans want to know what Robyn Dixon’s fate is. After admitting she hid Juan Dixon’s alleged cheating from the show, many believe she should be fired. But her fellow green-eyed bandit, Gizelle Bryant, doesn’t believe so.

Gizelle Bryant says Robyn Dixon should be back for another season of ‘RHOP’

Questions about Dixon’s place on the show have run rampant since she admitted she practically hid Dixon’s inappropriate contact with another woman from the show. Despite Dixon being involved in bringing other co-stars’ marital trouble and alleged cheating to the show in Season 7, she says she didn’t mention her’s because their drama occurred before filming began. The Dixons also didn’t film their wedding for the show. Instead, they wed after filming wrapped and provided the production crew with footage to include in the season finale.

But fans, co-stars, and even Bravo honcho Andy Cohen doesn’t agree with her train of thought. There have been calls for her to be fired or demoted, but her BFF says Dixon should return.

“Don’t you need to see more of what is going on with that?” Gizelle asked BOSSIP whether Dixon should return. “If she’s not around, then you don’t get to see that now, do you?

She added: “Robyn has given so much to this show for seven seasons. I feel like the viewers or whatever are always like, “Robyn needs to go. Robyn is boring.” Well, she ain’t boring now because she can’t get out y’all’s mouth!”

Chris Bassett says Robyn Dixon should be demoted as a friend of the show

Bassett was used as a storyline for the entirety of Season 7, with Braynt and Ashley Darby alleging he was flirting with other women and potentially tried to get with Bryant. Dixon was also involved in the rumors, claiming that Bassett being in a room alone with Bryant was inappropriate. Months later, it was revealed that her now-husband was in a hotel room with another woman.

Bassett says Dixon should be penalized for not sharing her life on a reality show. When asked whether she should be fired or demoted during his appearance on the Two T’s In A Pod podcast, Bassett said he feels Robyn should be demoted to a friend role. “Yeah, I mean, that’s essentially what I’m saying,” he said. “I think that that would probably be the best-case scenario…That way, she’s still there on the show because she has a story that now needs to be told and people want answers for.” Bassett then asked the podcast hosts: “But do you reward her for that? I don’t know.”

There have been no casting decisions made for Season 8

While Dixon’s place on the show remains a hot topic, Bravo hasn’t confirmed who will return. There have been rumors that Dixon’s job is on the line. Rumors have also spread that friend of the show, Jacqueline Blake, has been promoted to full-time. Blake has since come forward and denied the latter.

Dixon’s storyline could be interesting if she returns, and if she’s forthcoming with what’s happening in her life and marriage. Juan has since been fired from his position as Head Coach of Basketball at Coppin State University. There are also new rumors that he’s involved with his former co-worker.