‘RHOP’: Why Gizelle Bryant Says She Didn’t Bring up Juan Dixon’s Cheating Rumors

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are still pissed about Robyn Dixon hiding Juan Dixon’s cheating scandal throughout the last season. Many were upset that her on-screen BFF, Gizelle Bryant, didn’t share the information either. But Bryant says she had no business telling a story that didn’t involve her.

(l-r) Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon | Larry French/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Gizelle Bryant says she didn’t reveal Juan Dixon’s cheating scandal because it wasn’t her place, and she’s loyal to Robyn

Bryant admitted that she knew of Dixon’s affair on the Reasonably Shady podcast. She said the woman in questioned direct messaged her on Instagram to give her details about her interaction with Juan. Robyn didn’t reveal the information until the season wrapped, and after they filmed the reunion special. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Bryant elaborated on why she didn’t bring the information to the show during Season 7.

“It was just not really my story to tell,” she said. “And I’m going to support my friend.”

She also alleges she didn’t remember by the time filming began. “I forgot about it, to be quite honest,” Bryant claimed. “I think people think we film 24-7, 365 days a year. We don’t! And that situation was like, months and months prior to us filming.”

Despite Bryant being viewed as a troublemaker who brings rumors to the show to hide whatever is going on in her life, Bryant says it’s not true, saying she doesn’t like bring up old rumors. She added: “People need to understand, we film in a vacuum. We film certain months. And it’s about what’s happening in those months,” Bryant says. “Robyn and Juan were at a great place — I mean, she was planning her wedding! I didn’t get why everybody was like, ‘She should have talked about it because it happened.’ I don’t want to bring up when my boyfriend cheated on me in high school. But y’all want me to?”

Ashley Darby says she doesn’t believe Juan Dixon’s version of events in his scandal

Robyn alleges that Juan told her that he never met a woman at a hotel to have sexual contact with her. She said that Juan paid for the woman’s hotel room because she lost her credit card, and he was doing a good deed. Fans don’t believe the story, and neither does their co-star Ashley Darby. In an interview with Morally Corrupt, Darby says Juan’s story doesn’t make sense.

“I’d be lying if I said the story wasn’t fishy,” she expressed. “As they say, ‘the math isn’t mathing’ for a lot of it. “Why did the woman come down? Why did she and Juan ever connect? Why did he feel the need to help her? All of those things just start sounding really murky, and some part of me thinks that Robyn just really wants to believe that.”

Darby further explains that she believes Robyn simply wanted to give Juan a chance. “Part of me thinks that Robyn is not lying, and she just really believes this cause she wants to give Juan the benefit of the doubt,” she added.

Fans have been calling for Robyn Dixon to be fired for hiding Juan Dixon’s cheating scandal

Since the scandal broke, fans and co-stars have blasted Robyn for hiding what’s happening in her real life. They are seeking for Robyn to be either demoted, or fired. Casting decisions haven’t been released, but there are rumors that her job is in jeopardy. There’s also rumors that another co-star has been bumped up to a full-time cast member in her place.