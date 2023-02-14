Rihanna Confirms Second Pregnancy During Super Bowl Halftime Performance — How Old Is Her First Child?

Fans were in for a surprise during Rihanna‘s Super Bowl halftime performance. During the halftime show, Rihanna confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child. This revelation caused quite a stir on social media, as Rihanna gave birth to her first child in 2022.

Rihanna | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Rihanna gave birth to her first child in 2022

In January 2022, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed they were expecting their first child together. The couple made the announcement when Rihanna was spotted walking outside with A$AP Rocky while wearing an outfit that showed off her pregnancy.

A few months later, it was confirmed on May 19, 2022, that Rihanna gave birth to her first child, a son.

Billboard reports “On May 13, the superstar gave birth to her first child, a boy, with partner A$AP Rocky. The news wasn’t made public until May 19.”

Rihanna shared a video of her son for the first time on TikTok on Dec. 17, 2022. The TikTok shows Rihanna’s son sitting in a car seat.

Rihanna captioned the video, “hacked.”

Given that Rihanna’s son was born on May 13, 2022, she performed the Super Bowl halftime show on his nine-month birthday.

Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child

Rihanna is known for making a statement. She first shocked fans in 2022 by revealing her first pregnancy, and the singer followed suit by not revealing her second pregnancy until her highly-anticipated Super Bowl performance.

When Rihanna was first shown on screen during the Super Bowl, fans speculated if the singer was pregnant based on the singer’s red jumpsuit that was unzipped to show her midsection.

“The fact she had the zipper where it was and not further up, just accentuating her belly is giving me pregnant vibes,” one fan speculated on Reddit during the performance.

Another fan wrote on Reddit, “Yes, and when she was expecting for the first time she was very happy/proud to flaunt her belly (as she should be!). Congratulations to her if she is indeed adding another little one to her family!”

“She 100% is!! Pretty sure I saw her rub her belly while singing. Talk about a legendary and iconic announcement,” wrote a Reddit user.

Immediately following the Super Bowl halftime show, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Rihanna’s pregnancy.

“A representative for Rihanna confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the superstar is pregnant following her explosive Super Bowl halftime show,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter.

Rihanna hinted at her pregnancy without fans realizing

Given that Rihanna recently gave birth to her first child in 2022, fans were clearly not expecting a pregnancy reveal during the Super Bowl halftime show. Instead, most speculation seemed centered on Rihanna’s music and touring plans.

However, in hindsight, it is clear that Rihanna teased her second pregnancy without fans realizing it. In an interview with CBS Sports before Super Bowl 57, Rihanna hinted she might have a special guest in her set.

“I’m thinking about bringing someone, I’m not sure. We’ll see,” she said in the interview with a smile.

Before the performance, fans wondered if Rihanna meant another artist would join her on stage, but it seems the singer was hinting that her unborn child was the surprise.