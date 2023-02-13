Rihanna Was Looking For a ‘Rebirth’ With Her Pregnancy Reveal at the Super Bowl, Says Celebrity Psychic

Rihanna shocked fans by revealing her pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl performance, but a celebrity psychic wasn’t surprised that the “Diamonds” singer made a huge statement. Here’s what the psychic said about Rihanna’s performance and how it perfectly demonstrates her aura colors.

Rihanna | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna performed a medley of some of her best songs at the 2023 Super Bowl and revealed her pregnancy

After five years, Rihanna returned to the stage on Sunday, Feb. 12, to perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show.

In a 13-minute performance, Rihanna sang and danced through a medley of some of her greatest hits. Standing on a floating platform, she opened with “B*** Better Have My Money,” followed by “Where Have You Been” and “Only Girl (In the World).”

The stage descended to the ground as Rihanna continued into “We Found Love” with her crowd of dancers. She also performed “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Wild Thoughts,” and “Pour It Up.” Rihanna did solo performances of some of her most popular collaborations, including “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” and “Umbrella.” She wrapped up her performance by mounting the platform again for “Diamonds.”

Besides gracing fans with her first stage performance in years, Rihanna also made a very special reveal at the Super Bowl: she put her baby bump on display, rubbing her belly multiple times throughout the show, and later confirmed her pregnancy to media outlets. The singer gave birth to her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

Rihanna was looking for a ‘rebirth’ with her pregnancy reveal at the 2023 Super Bowl, says a celebrity psychic

Rihanna’s pregnancy reveal at the Super Bowl came naturally to her as she “craves evolution,” according to a celebrity psychic.

Mystic Michaela has over 72,000 Instagram followers and has read auras on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County. On her podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela, she explains how understanding aura colors can lead to a more authentic and fulfilling life. She has read various celebrities’ auras on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Berner, and more.

According to the celebrity psychic, Rihanna has a purple aura. “I see purple auras craving evolution, looking for contexts in which to throw themselves where there is no other choice but to do this,” Mystic Michaela wrote in a Feb. 12 Instagram post. “Purple auras seem to hunger for the pain which comes with one’s own rebirth. The price they pay for it, a scar of a reminder that going back isn’t an option.”

The celebrity psychic said that while purple auras like Rihanna push themselves hard and make mistakes, they don’t regret them or feel shame. “Purple auras look back onto their lives and feel gratitude for the versions of themselves which came before,” she wrote. “And look forward to the future no matter the uncertainty it will bring.”

The celebrity psychic suggested that the singer ‘followed her heart’

In her Instagram post about Rihanna’s aura color, Mystic Michaela hinted that the singer was “following her heart” by revealing her pregnancy at the Super Bowl. She included a quote from the singer’s 2016 interview with Vogue.

“I always believed that when you follow your heart or your gut, when you really follow the things that feel great to you, you can never lose, because settling is the worst feeling in the world,” the quote read.

Following her heart by sharing the news of her pregnancy at the Super Bowl seems exactly like something a purple aura would do, according to the celebrity psychic.