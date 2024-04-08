Rihanna debuted new blonde hair while out to dinner in Santa Monica. See her pearl-heavy look with an icy cool edge.

Rihanna lives a maximalist lifestyle. The strongminded singer is unafraid to voice her opinion and stand up for others. She advocates for inclusivity and body positivity, and she won’t back down from a challenge. Why were we surprised, then, when Rihanna went maximalist while out to dinner in LA? See the Fenty Beauty founder’s over-the-top look here.

Rihanna heads to Giorgio Baldi restaurant on April 7, 2024 | Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

On the evening of April 7, Rihanna created a foundation for her outfit with baggy, ripped jeans and a vintage oversized Soulja Slim tee shirt. She layered around 10 pearl necklaces, varying from choker-style to full-length strands that fell past her waist. The “Diamonds” singer added a kimono-inspired white satin coat that billowed as she dodged the paparazzi.

Rihanna in Santa Monica | Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna’s lingerie line, SAVAGE x FENTY, posted her look on Instagram, captioning it, “One thing about @badgalriri is she’s gonna SERVE every single time. Rihanna stepped out wearing our Savage X Satin Boxers in Sweet Latte Nude.” If you look closely, you’ll see the undergarment peeking out from the waistband of her distressed jeans.

Rihanna on April 7, 2024 | Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna paired the look with a diamond watch, a black Dior saddlebag, and white pointed-toe heels. The Fenty Skin founder’s hairstyle stole attention away from her edgy outfit. Rihanna styled her light blonde hair into a ’90s-inspired curly updo. Her icy blonde roots transitioned to a Cali blonde shade pulled back tightly to her crown, where her curls looped down her head. The Ocean’s 8 actor recently debuted the golden look on her Instagram, where she posted twice about a new release, “Savage Signature Script,” from SAVAGE x FENTY.

Rihanna goes blonde | Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna protected her eyes from the camera lights with black sunglasses. She had a pink lip with brown lipliner and glowing skin. The Grammy Award winner’s brows were dyed the same light blonde color as her hair, completing her golden transformation.

Rihanna heads to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica | Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna headed to Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi, a high-end, family-run Italian restaurant in Santa Monica. With an extensive wine list, Giorgio Baldi serves fresh seafood and pasta. The “Pon de Replay” singer‘s partner A$AP Rocky and sons RZA and Riot were absent. Perhaps a mom’s night out inspired Rihanna’s casually cool look.

Zendaya at a photocall in Rome, Italy, on April 8, 2024 | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Another beloved celebrity went blonde recently. Zendaya debuted caramel blonde hair at the Challengers premiere in late March. The fashionista mixes up her looks frequently, but she’s been sticking to sandy hairstyles as she attends media events for the sports drama.