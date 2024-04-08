Did Zendaya accept her role in Challengers simply so she could go all out tennis-core in fun, preppy looks? Maybe! The fashion icon is serving incredible outfits as she appears at media events for the sports drama. Most recently, Zendaya appeared in her most on-the-nose tennis look yet at a photocall in Rome, Italy.

Zendaya at Hotel Hassler in Rome, Italy | 1st and 3rd photos: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; 2nd photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

On April 8, Zendaya graced the rooftop of Hotel Hassler for a media event with her Challengers costars. The 27-year-old’s look channeled tennis greats like Serena Williams as she donned a custom Loewe dress. Everything about this piece plunged, with a drop waist and neckline nearly to the Euphoria star‘s belly button. The sparkly silver number could translate directly to the tennis court if it weren’t covered in silver sparkles.

Zendaya at a photocall for the movie ‘Challengers’ on April 08, 2024 | Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

The Dune: Part Two star laughed as photographers snapped photos in front of the stunning Rome cityscape. Zendaya styled her newly blonde locks, which she debuted at the Challengers‘ March 26 premiere in Sydney, Australia, in a preppy half-up bob. She wore simple diamond earrings and bangle bracelets, drawing attention to her white pumps, which took everyone by surprise.

Zendaya’s tennis ball shoes | TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Zendaya’s custom white Loewe heels featured real tennis balls branded with the Spanish fashion house’s logo — a fun twist on the sporty look. This wasn’t the first time the Spider-Man: No Way Home star gave a nod to the tennis community. She wore a sparkly Loewe gown to the Challengers premiere. The dress was a deeper tennis-ball green color and featured a black outline of a tennis player preparing to serve.

Zendaya in Rome, Italy | 1st and 3rd photos: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; 2nd photo: TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images

Law Roach frequently styles Zendaya’s outfits, including this athletically chic look. After the photocall, Roach took to Instagram to show off the ensemble. The celebrity stylist captioned his post, “Tennis but make it FASHION.” Roach added the song “Tennis Court” by Lorde over the video of Zendaya posing in the pleated dress and heels. The pair recently put together other preppy ensembles, including a white three-piece set by Lacoste, a lime green Louis Vuitton pantsuit, and the green Loewe gown.

Luca Guadagnino, Josh O’Connor, Zendaya, and Mike Faist | Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Zendaya wasn’t the only star on hand in Rome. Challengers co-stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, as well as director Luca Guadagnino, joined her for the photo op. Described as a romantic sports comedy-drama, Challengers follows Tashi (Zendaya), a tennis player turned coach, who must manage her marriage to tennis champion Art Donaldson (Mike Faist) and relationship with former boyfriend turned tennis pro Patrick (Josh O’Connor). The film will premiere in the U.S. on April 26, 2024.