Lori Harvey is the queen of athleisure in LA. See the model and swimwear founder's recent Pilates outfit.

Lori Harvey continues her athleisure reign over LA. The 27-year-old exited her workout class wearing a simple and stylish ensemble that inspired gym girlies everywhere. See her look and learn more about the model and fitness enthusiast.

Lori Harvey on March 04, 2024 in LA | BG046/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori Harvey is known for her workout fits, and her recent gym session was no different. The model stepped out in LA wearing a neutral-forward look that included a cut-off sweatshirt, black leggings, matching tube socks, furry slippers, and a designer handbag. She went high-low with both affordable pieces and luxury items incorporated into her ensemble. Read on for the outfit details.

Lori Harvey on March 04, 2024 in Los Angeles | BG046/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Harvey has praised Pilates as her workout of choice. The former equestrian credits consistent Pilates classes (“five to six times a week,” she told Essence) and a 1,200 calories-per-day diet for keeping her trim and strong. She often opts for black leggings as her outfit base.

On this particular day, Harvey wore Adanola Ultimate Pocket Leggings ($65) in black. She layered Alo tube socks over her leggings and donned black furry slippers. The model topped the look with a gray Celine cotton fleece cropped logo sweatshirt. To complete the look, Harvey wore her go-to black Saint Laurent Cat Eye Sunglasses and large diamond stud earrings. She carried a Hermès Clouté Studded Mini Kelly II 20 Black Box, which retails for over $80,000.

Lori Harvey on March 04, 2024 in Los Angeles | BG046/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Harvey, the daughter of comedian and game show host Steve Harvey, is making her mark in LA via her extensive modeling career. The Memphis, Tennessee, native first signed with IMG Models Management agency and Select Model Management in Europe. She’s represented Burberry, Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Michael Kors, among others, via runway shows and campaigns. Currently, Lori works with WME and IMG Models.

Lori Harvey on March 04, 2024 in Los Angeles | BG046/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans know the SKN by LH founder for her dedication to fitness, which in part landed her an upcoming feature in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Lori wore her Revolve swimwear line, Yevrah Swim, for her SI shoot in Cancun, Mexico. She also donned suits by GCDS and Dolce & Gabbana, reports People. The LA resident called her SI experience “a dream come true.” Lori continued, “I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal, and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested.”

Lori Harvey on March 04, 2024 in Los Angeles | BG046/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In addition to her modeling work, skincare line, brand partnerships, and swimwear line, Lori Harvey stays busy with her friendships, family, and dating life. The model is close friends with singer Normani, model Winnie Harlow, and socialite Jordyn Woods. Lori has dated Michael B. Jordan, Future, and Damson Idris.