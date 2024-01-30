Known for her dedication to fitness, Lori Harvey completed a class at Forma Pilates on Friday, January 26, before heading to Jayde’s Market in Bel Air. Steve Harvey’s daughter kept it casual as she stopped for an iced beverage. Fans know Lori for her chic athleisure outfits, and the model did not disappoint.

Lori Harvey in Los Angeles | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori donned black high-waisted leggings and a black sports bra for her workout and coffee run. She walked through Jayde’s parking lot wearing Saint Laurent Bleach faux fur slides and a neutral toenail polish.

Lori Harvey in Los Angeles | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The SKN by LH founder layered a chic black leather jacket over her top and carried a black handbag with an alligator skin finish. The bag is likely Bottega Veneta’s Mini Jodie, which has gold finishes and a single zip compartment.

Lori Harvey in Los Angeles | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Harvey elevated her look with large diamond stud earrings and another Saint Laurent accessory: YSL Mica Cat Eye Sunglasses, highlighting her naturally glowing skin as the model went seemingly makeup-free.

Lori Harvey in Los Angeles | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

As she headed to her vehicle, Lori Harvey wore her hair in braids. The Yevrah Swim founder sported a glossy lip and neutral-colored square nails as she enjoyed her iced drink, likely an iced Chai latte with oat milk as she’s cited on her Instagram page.

Jayde’s is a beloved independent market, deli, cafe, and wine shop in LA. Located in Bel Air, it’s often frequented by celebrities.

Lori Harvey in Los Angeles | JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lori Harvey: more than a model

Marjorie, Lori Harvey‘s mother, married comedian Steve Harvey in 2007. The Family Feud host adopted Lori, who grew up in Atlanta and dreamed of competing in equestrian events at the Olympics. Steve also adopted her two older siblings. After an injury sidelined her equestrian hopes, Lori began modeling.

IMG Models Management represents Lori in the U.S. as she’s worked with Dolce & Gabbana, Burberry, and Michael Kors. In 2021, she founded SKN by LH, a cruelty-free, vegan skincare company. Lori has over 5 million followers on Instagram, where she partners with major brands like Poppi, Valentino, and Pretty Little Thing.