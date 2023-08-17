Lori Harvey has had quite the dating history including a broken engagement, reports of relationship with a rapper after seeing his son, and other famous men in between.

Lori Harvey is a model, entrepreneur, and socialite. She’s also the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey. The Skn by LH founder has had a few relationships with some very famous faces, leaving people wanting to know more about her love life.

Lori Harvey attends Anastasia Beverly Hills Mother’s Day Celebration | Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills

Here are the details of Lori Harvey’s dating history, including a few things about the man she’s seeing now.

Lori Harvey’s longest relationship turned into an engagement, but not marriage

Lori’s longest serious relationship was with Dutch soccer superstar Memphis Depay. The pair began dating in 2016. A year later, he proposed and she accepted.

Lori was 20 years old at the time of the proposal. Steve Harvey took to social media to share his and Majorie’s excitement about their daughter’s engagement. But the duo did not make it down the aisle and split in 2018.

Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Congrats! pic.twitter.com/Tt92IqhYz3 — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) June 26, 2017

Next up in Lori’s dating history is singer-songwriter Trey Songz, who she began seeing in late 2018. They became Instagram official when the model posted a photo of them getting cozy in January 2019. However, a month later, Lori seemed to confirm they were over when she wiped clean any signs of the musician on her social media.

In July 2019, Harvey made headlines after it was reported that she was dating hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. But what really raised eyebrows were unconfirmed reports that she started seeing Diddy after having dated his son first. The music executive didn’t confirm if he and Harvey were an item, but the paparazzi captured photos of them on multiple occasions together. By that October though Diddy was spotted with another woman and Lori immediately stopped following him on Instagram.

After Diddy, Lori and rapper Future became an item. In August 2020, they reportedly called it quits. Then, in 2021, Future took a shot at his ex in the track “Maybach” with the lines: “Magic City, I’m the owner/Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together | John Shearer/Getty Images

By November 2020, Lori was spotted with Creed star Michael B. Jordan. They shared a high-profile romance, regularly appearing on each other’s social media pages. But they broke up in 2022 after a year and a half of dating.

According to a source who spoke to People, the reason is because Lori wasn’t ready to take their relationship to the next level like Jordan was.

“Michael matured a lot throughout their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term,” the source said. “He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time.”

Who is Lori Harvey currently dating?

These days, Lori has a new man in her life. She is currently dating British-Nigerian actor Damson Idris.

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2023 | Dave Benett/Getty Images

Idris grew up in London. He’s been in the entertainment business since 2012 when he starred in the West End Arcola Theatre’s play Pandora’s Box. He is best known for starring in John Singleton’s crime drama Snowfall.

Lori and Idris were first spotted together at a Los Angeles hotspot in December 2022. They went public with their relationship the following month and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Snowfall‘s sixth and final season on Feb. 15.

In the summer of 2023, Idris joined the entire Harvey family for a vacation in Saint-Tropez before the two of them jet-setted on their own to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.