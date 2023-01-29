What Michael B. Jordan Said About His Split From Lori Harvey Amid Her Romance With Damson Idris

Lori Harvey is this millennium’s version of Jennifer Lopez. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has become known for her romantic relationships. One of her more popular romances was with Michael B. Jordan. The two split after nearly two years together, and have both reportedly moved on. For the first time, Jordan is speaking out about the breakup.

Why Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey split

Harvey and Jordan were the “it couple” of Hollywood during their year-and-a-half romance. But it didn’t last. And amid their breakup in June 2022, sources say it was due to Michael wanting to settle down and Lori, who is 10 years his junior, not being ready for such a commitment.

Despite the amicable split, a source told PEOPLE: “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.” the source added that it was the first true romance for the Creed star. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source explained. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Before the split, he opened up to The Hollywood Reporter, saying that he “finally found what love was” with Harvey. He’s previously kept his romances private. “When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through. It takes a special person to deal with that.”

Michael B. Jordan makes fun of the split in ‘SNL’ opening monologue

It’s been nearly a year since the split, and until now, the Without Remorse star has kept mum. In his opening monologue for Saturday Night Live on Jan. 28, he spoke for the first time.

Jordan noted that he “went through my very first public breakup” with Harvey after directing his first film, Creed III. “Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m going to get in better shape.’ But I was already in Creed shape!” he added. “So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”

The note translated into him now being on the dating app Raya, which is a private membership-based dating app for those seeking more serious relationships. Most celebrities, or wealthier people, frequent Raya.

Lori Harvey is now dating another actor

While Jordan jokes he’s taken to social media to find love, Harvey didn’t have to look too far. After weeks of speculation, she confirmed that she’s dating Snowfall star, Damson Idris. They made their love public in celebration of Harvey’s 26th birthday, and have been spotted getting cozy around town since.

Whether or not they’ll last has yet to be determined, as Harvey has made it clear she doesn’t believe in staying in relationships where she grows unhappy, and her track record proves it. She previously dated rapper Future, and was engaged to a soccer player when she was 20.