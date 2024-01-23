Lori Harvey was seen leaving a Los Angeles yoga class wearing a casual outfit enhanced with some luxury accessories.

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey showed off the benefits of exercise class in a black and white casual outfit. Harvey was seen exiting a yoga class in Los Angeles, California, on Jan. 19, 2024.

She showed off her workout wardrobe with a few luxe accessories. These included her Louis Vuitton bag and giant diamond earrings, which created a showstopping look.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey donned tight black leggings for her yoga class. However, they had a wide waistband and a high cut, an increasingly popular athleticwear trend.

Lori Harvey

Harvey may have appeared to be wearing a casual outfit, including a cropped long-sleeved white shirt topped with a short-sleeved tee. But, she elevated her look with large diamond stud earrings and a Louis Vuitton bag.

Lori Harvey

Harvey finished off her look with white socks with a blue-striped accent. Additionally, she wore brown Birkenstocks, which aired a casual finish to her workout look.

Harvey is a successful model and entrepreneur. However, she is also Steve’s youngest daughter, whom he adopted when he married her mother and his now-wife, Marjorie Harvey. Additionally, the Family Feud host adopted her two older siblings, Morgan and Jason, and has four children from previous marriages.

She was briefly engaged to Dutch professional soccer player Memphis Depay in 2017. Harvey was also romantically linked to Sean “Diddy” Combs and rapper Future.

Harvey was involved in a serious relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. The pair started dating in November 2020 before calling it quits in June 2022. Less than one year later, she dated actor Damson Idris, but they ended their relationship in November 2023.