Rihanna went all brown for the launch party of her new FENTY x PUMA footwear line. However, her beige outfit was anything but boring.

Everything Rihanna does is a style statement, including her choice of partners for her trusted Fenty brand. The Barbadian businesswoman leveled up one of her longest partnerships on April 17, when she celebrated the launch of the newest FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty. Rihanna’s edgy makeup and hair look perfectly balanced with her oversized, neutral fit.

Rihanna enters the Puma x Fenty party | Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Rihanna joined a select group of friends, supporters, and business partners at Tobacco Dock on April 17. The “Diamonds” singer and her team entered the London warehouse in style. She wore her hair in a platinum blonde cut that fell to her shoulder blades, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Yusef Williams. Her blunt bangs framed her hazel eyes, which featured a champagne shimmer shadow, winged black eyeliner, and modest falsies.

Rihanna at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party on April 17, 2024 | Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Rihanna chose a bright red lipstick perfectly lined in a coordinating scarlet shade. Makeup artist Priscilla Ono matched her cherry-red lips to her rounded square nails. The 36-year-old sported subtle pink cheeks and a smooth, even complexion, likely employing beloved Fenty Beauty products. She wore gold earrings and several thick layered gold chains that peeked out from her button-up shirt.

Rihanna at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Launch Party in London | Neil Mockford/WireImage

Rihanna’s newest collaboration with Puma is a chunkier version of the German footwear brand’s bestselling Creeper sneaker, reports Puma.com. The Ocean’s 8 star originally partnered with Puma as a creative director in 2014. They released the original Creeper — a platform iteration of PUMA’s iconic suede shoe — in 2015. It quickly became a bestseller. Rihanna stepped away from Puma in 2018 to focus on her other projects. However, she returned in 2024.

Rihanna at the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone party | Neil Mockford/WireImage

The Creeper Phatty, Rihanna’s newest version of the shoe, sports a chunkier, padded design and larger stacked gum sole. The “We Found Love” singer’s cozy spin on the bestselling footwear is available in three colorways: totally taupe, green fog, and warm white. For the launch party, the brown pair inspired Rihanna’s Peter Do ensemble, which included an oversized beige wool blazer, a muted chocolate button-up shirt, and baggy pleated pants. An appropriate outfit considering that Do’s label focuses on clean tailoring and supporting New York’s garment district.

Rihanna at the FENTY x PUMA party at Tobacco Dock | Neil Mockford/WireImage

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna used tortoiseshell Tom Ford sunglasses to block cameras flashes as she exited her vehicle. Of course, the stars of the show were the shoes on her feet. The “Pon de Replay” singer wore Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty sneakers in the “totally taupe” colorway. Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi styled Rihanna’s ‘fit for the fete.