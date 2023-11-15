Ringo Starr revealed what he thought of "Snookeroo" and the prospect of Elton John covering the tune. John recalled what he was thinking when he penned the track.

One of the many fascinating classic rock facts that fell out of the public consciousness is that Ringo Starr’s “Snookeroo” was written by Elton John and his legendary songwriting partner. Ringo revealed what he thought of “Snookeroo” and the prospect of John covering the tune. John recalled what he was thinking when he penned the track. Meanwhile, his songwriting partner said “Snookeroo” reminded him of one of The Beatles’ most famous hits.

Ringo Starr liked ‘Snookeroo’ and wished that Elton John recorded the track

During a 2015 interview with Goldmine, Ringo was asked about “Snooker.” “Yeah, that’s a good one,” he recalled. “That was written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.” Together, John and Taupin wrote classic tracks such as “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues,” “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” and “Candle in the Wind.”

Ringo explained how the tune came together. “It was written for me, but you’d have to ask them if it was written about me,” he said, laughing. “I knew all of these people and said, ‘I’m making a record, have you got a song?’ Bernie was great with words and Elton is great with music and arrangements. (sings) ‘Snookeroo, snookeroo.’ It would have been a good version if he had done it as well.” While John has recorded several cover songs over the years, he never put out an official version of “Snookeroo” (though his demo of the track can be found online).

Bernie Taupin said Ringo Starr’s song recalled The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’

During a 1974 interview with Rolling Stone, John mentioned “Snookeroo.” “We’ve also written a song for Ringo, ‘Snookeroo,'” John said. “He said, ‘Listen, make it nice and commercial,’ so we did. Bernie wrote really simple lyrics, very Ringo-type lyrics, and I tried to write a simple sort of melody to it. And I play piano on it.”

Taupin revealed what he thought about “Snookeroo.” “It’s a simple, biographical thing: ‘I was born in a Northern town’ … like that,” he recalled. “Just that bit got me humming ‘Yellow Submarine.'”

Why ‘Snookeroo’ is not 1 of the better songs from the former Beatle’s discography

“Yellow Submarine” might not be one of The Beatles’ most sophisticated tunes. Regardless, it creates a coherent tableau. In stark contrast, the lyrics of “Snookeroo” are a bunch of vacant nonsense. It’s borderline insulting that John thought these lyrics were a good fit for the “Back Off Boogaloo” singer. Fittingly, the song was released alongside the similar kitschy “No No Song.”

While “Photograph” and “It Don’t Come Easy” still get airplay, “Snookeroo” has been left in the dust. The tune prominently mentions Halloween. Considering few pop songs mention Halloween, the track would become a seasonal staple if people actually liked it. John and Ringo both knew how to create beloved novelty songs, but “Snookeroo” isn’t one of their better offerings. If anything, it’s most notable for being a collaboration between two icons.

“Snookeroo” is no masterpiece but maybe it’ll eventually find its way into a Halloween compilation CD.