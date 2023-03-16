Where is Robert Plant’s Ex-Wife, Maureen Wilson, Today? 

In 1968, Robert Plant married Maureen Wilson. The couple remained married for the next 15 years, but their relationship eventually came to an end in 1983. While Wilson has largely stayed out of the public eye since her divorce from the Led Zeppelin singer, she has remained a fixture in his life.

Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson | Robert Knight Archive/Redferns

Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson married in 1968

In 1966, Plant and Wilson met at a concert and quickly began dating. Her family fully embraced Plant into their home.

“Maureen was good for Robert, and he couldn’t have wished for a better family because they took him under their wing,” his friend John Crutchley said, per the book Robert Plant: A Life by Paul Rees. “He stayed at Trinity Road quite a lot, among all the comings and goings there.”

At 18, Plant’s music career was not making him any money, so he moved in with the Wilson family. Wilson supported them both with her job as a shop assistant at Marks & Spencer. The couple became engaged in 1968 when they learned Wilson was pregnant.

The couple had three children, Carmen, Karac, and Logan. While their relationship lasted nearly two decades, they ultimately divorced in 1983.

Robert Plant and Maureen Wilson remain friendly today

Shortly after the divorce, Plant began a relationship with Shirley Wilson, Maureen’s younger sister. They had a child together in 1991. While this seems like the sort of thing that would shatter any potential for a civil relationship between Plant and Wilson, they managed to remain friendly.

Wilson eventually moved back to Jennings Farm, the family’s property, and Plant moved just up the road from them. They all spent their holidays together.

“There you go!” sound engineer Benji LeFevre said. “F***ing hell — what can I say? Despite everything, I think Robert has a great sense of family.”

Plant’s relationship with Shirley eventually ended, but he remained close with Wilson long after their divorce. While she has largely avoided the public eye, she reportedly dated guitarist Ian Hatton for a time. She also continues to support her former husband. She attended his 60th birthday party and consistently sees him in concert.

In 2018, Plant attended her 70th birthday party, joining in with the band for a few songs. Before walking away from the microphone, Plant wished Wilson a happy birthday, affectionately calling her an “old bugger” (via Ultimate Classic Rock).

The musician did not remarry

Plant has had a number of relationships since his divorce; in an interview with collaborator Alison Krauss for The San Diego Union-Tribune, Plant even joked that Krauss had worked with so many people that she’d “done more duets than I’ve had girlfriends!” Still, he did not remarry after divorcing Wilson in 1983.

Patty Griffin & Robert Plant, Continental Club, night #2; (pic) pic.twitter.com/EOgm6Tjf — Andy Langer (@Andylanger) December 17, 2012

In 2012, fans thought Plant had remarried when he told The Independent that he “eloped and ran off to Texas” to be with singer-songwriter and his Band of Joy vocalist Patty Griffin. Ultimately, though, the two musicians had not tied the knot.