Rocky Caroll and Mark Harmon worked together on ‘Chicago Hope,’ long before they co-stared on ‘NCIS.’

The behind-the-scenes stories of television hits can sometimes be as intriguing as the drama that unfolds on screen. Such is the case with NCIS, where the bond between actors often mirrors the camaraderie of their on-screen personas.

Rocky Carroll, known for his role as Assistant Director Leon Vance, recently shed light on the surprising reason he landed his part on the show. His connection to a familiar face made all the difference, revealing the power of professional relationships in the world of showbiz.

Rocky Carroll admits he only knew 1 person connected to ‘NCIS’

Mark Harmon is a big part of the success of NCIS, but his role in the hit series spans beyond his work in front of the cameras. Turns out, he even got one of his friends cast for a part in the show.

Carroll joined the successful police drama as Assistant Director Leon Vance during the fifth season. In joining the popular series, he had the opportunity to work once again with a past coworker.

According to Express, Carroll revealed that Harmon is why he got the part of Vance on NCIS in the first place.

“I tell people all the time I only knew one person connected to NCIS, but it was the right person to know, and that was Mark Harmon,” Carroll shared.

Earlier in their professional lives, Harmon and Carroll collaborated on the popular series Chicago Hope, where they developed a friendship. When auditioning for NCIS, Carroll’s friendship with Harmon was all he needed to get his foot in the door.

Mark Harmon may have helped him get the part on ‘NCIS,’ this is how he kept it

In the beginning, Carroll was only set to be in four episodes of NCIS. He thought it’d be a brief stint and never expected to become a staple on the show.

While Harmon helped him get the part, Carroll credited the fans for keeping him on the series.

“It could have been brilliantly written, brilliantly performed, brilliantly shot, but if the audience didn’t respond to the character, it would’ve ended after four episodes,” he explained.

Before Carroll, Alan Dale and Lauren Holly had both played the role of NCIS Director. But Carroll wasn’t a stranger to the network. He’d been part of many projects there, from comedies to dramas.

Looking back, Carroll recognized he was joining something special and was content without the pressure of being the lead.

As time passed, his character appeared in various spinoffs, including NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. He even sat in the director’s chair for a few episodes of the core show.

A closer look at Rocky Carroll’s friendship with Mark Harmon

NCIS has been a fan-favorite since its debut in 2003. The palpable chemistry between the actors is one of the driving forces that keeps viewers hooked.

Harmon, of course, has taken a hiatus from the series, which must have stirred up some emotions from the rest of the crew. This is especially true for Carroll, who continues in his role as NCIS Director Leon Vance.

The camaraderie between Carroll and Harmon isn’t just on-screen magic. Their bond dates back to their acting days in the 1990s. The pair grew even closer, working on the set of NCIS all of these years later.

After sharing screen time on NCIS for over 10 years, it’s no surprise their genuine friendship enriched their on-screen dynamic.

Recollecting their moments, Carroll recently mentioned how they relished their on-set exchanges. Per Looper, Carroll cheekily noted, “It’s always a bonus when your allies are in high places.”