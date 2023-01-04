Royal Author Says Kate Middleton Was Left in Tears After Prince William Changed Their New Year’s Eve Plans

Many people spend the holidays with their loved ones and partners but if they can’t be with their significant others on Christmas there’s always New Year’s Eve.

That’s exactly what the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) thought when she and Prince William had to spend the Christmas holiday apart one year and planned to ring in the New Year together. But according to a royal author, one phone call from William left his then-girlfriend in tears.

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive for their visit to Coventry Cathedral in Coventry, England | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate didn’t spend Christmas together until after they were married

While they were dating Kate did not spend Christmas with her then-boyfriend as Queen Elizabeth II did not allow girlfriends of the royals to attend the family festivities before they tied the knot. It wasn’t until 2017 when the royal family matriarch allowed Meghan Markle to spend the holiday at the Sandringham House before she and Prince Harry were married.

So back in 2006 when Kate and William knew they weren’t going to spend that holiday together they planned on being with each other for New Year’s Eve that is until the prince changed their plans at the last minute.

Why William canceled New Year’s plans with Kate at the last minute

Prince William and Kate Middleton view floral tributes left at Sandringham House for the late Queen Elizabeth II | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Author and commentator Katie Nicholl, who has written several books about members of the royal family, detailed when and why William reportedly canceled the New Year’s plans he had with his girlfriend.

In her book Making of a Royal Romance, Nicholl claims that the prince promised Kate he would join her family but just days earlier on Dec. 26, informed her by telephone that he had decided to stay with his family instead. Nicholl said that the reason for that was because William has been contemplating his future with Kate.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” Nicholl wrote per The Mirror.

She added that William’s decision left Kate in “floods of tears” and in turn, had her questioning their relationship.

Following the New Year, Kate and William split and sources later said the queen was disappointed about their breakup.

Happily ever after

Prince William and Kate Middleton ride in a Land Rover as they attend the inaugural Commissioning Parade for service personnel from across the Caribbean | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Related Prince William and Kate Middleton Delight Fans After Video Showing Them Dancing and Partying Goes Viral

But few weeks after breaking up, the prince and his longtime girlfriend got back together and in 2010, William proposed to her. The couple spoke about their split during their joint post-engagement interview.

“We were both very young. It was at university, we were sort of both finding ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff, it was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up,” William revealed in a clip from their interview via ODN. Kate then chimed in adding: “I think at the time I wasn’t very happy about it, but actually, it made me a stronger person.”

The pair tied the knot on April 29, 2011. These days the Prince and Princess of Wales seem to be living happily ever after and are parents to three children–Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.