Find out why a royal biographer is claiming that the Duchess of Sussex became very "jealous" and "envious" of the Princess of Wales.

Once upon a time, royal fans were excited about the family’s Fab Four. It was thought Meghan Markle would fit right in and form a close relationship with her in-laws just as the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) did with Prince Harry. But that didn’t happen. Instead of bonding somewhere along the line a wedge came in between the Waleses and the Sussexes. And there have been many theories about why.

Over the years, Meghan has been blamed for that because of how well Harry seemed to get along with William and Kate before the duke met his wife. While we’ll never know everything that went on behind closed doors, one royal biographer is revealing that she was told Meghan had been “jealous” of the relationship Harry has with his sister-in-law when they got together. And that the former Suits star was also “envious” of what Kate got that she did not.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Kate used to be very close

Not only did Harry and Kate appear to get along so well before Meghan as they were seen joking and laughing whenever they were out in public together, but the Duke of Sussex said he “loved Kate like a sister.”

Harry was the best man at William and Kate’s wedding and gave a speech telling everyone in the room just how he felt about his brother’s bride. In royal correspondent Katie Nicholl’s book Harry: Life, Loss and Love, the prince’s best man speech was “affectionate, warm, and funny.”

Nicholl explained that “The speech was peppered with Harry’s classic sense of humor, and he ribbed his brother … Famous for his mimicry, Harry impersonated his brother calling Kate ‘Babykins,’ to much laughter from the guests … At one point, Harry is said to have called William ‘the perfect brother’ and that he loved Kate ‘like a sister.’”

Biographer claims Meghan was ‘jealous’ of Harry and Kate’s relationship

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle wave goodbye after walkabout at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II’s death | Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Seven years after Will and Kate said “I do,” Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot. But things were different then and unbeknownst to the public at the time, there was trouble behind the scenes as some bonds were broken.

Speaking to The Telegraph royal author Ingrid Seward said: “Unfortunately, it points to Meghan doesn’t it? Maybe Harry was a little in love with Kate. I don’t mean physically but mentally. Remember when it was just the three of them? He always longed for a sister, he told Diana that.”

According to Seward, Meghan was “incredibly envious and jealous of Kate” for another reason as well.

“I heard Meghan actually thought she was going to be a princess and live in Windsor Castle,” Seward shared, before adding: “Instead, there’s William and Kate with this beautiful house, while they are stuck in Nottingham Cottage which Harry used to call ‘my hovel.’”