Here's why a royal commentator is "guaranteeing" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will need to brace for a terrible year as things will get "worse."

Looking back, 2023 wasn’t a great year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The year began with the release of the Duke’s memoir Spare. While that became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, critics were not kind which led to Harry and his wife being mocked by late night comedians and on shows such as South Park and Saturday Night Live. A few months later, the Sussexes were reportedly involved in a “near-catastrophic car chase” through the streets of Manhattan. However, no one else including the NYPD could back up their story.

In June, Spotify canceled the duchess’s Archetypes podcast after just one season and terminated a multi-million deal with the pair. An executive with the streaming platform then publicly ripped the couple and labeled them “f****** grifters.” The year rounded out with backlash from the royal-bashing book Endgame by an author thought to be friends with Meghan before the Sussexes landed on The Hollywood Reporter’s “Biggest Losers of 2023” list.

Therefore, Harry and Meghan have vowed that 2024 will be their “year of redemption.” But not everyone agrees that will be the case and one commentator even “guarantees” things are “going to get an awful lot worse” for them.

Expert thinks this year could be another ‘failure’ for Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the sitting volleyball finals during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

The ridicule of Meghan and Harry that they had hoped to leave behind in 2023 carried over into 2024 when they were the butt of some jokes courtesy of comedian Jo Koy during the Golden Globes.

Mark Boardman, a royal commentator and the founder of MarkMeets.com told The Royal Observer: “The reported fallout with the Beckhams and the Golden Globes’ humorous jabs add layers to their public image, indicating the substantial work that lies ahead.”

He added that speculation is rife about how the prince and the former Suits star can possibly turn the tide.

“As we look into the next 12 months and how 2024 could shape up for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple are fraught with many crucial decisions with no way out if they choose to focus in a particular direction, and they have another failure on their hands,” Boardman said. “And their family relations, especially with their parents, [are] possibly at the lowest point we’ve seen.”

Another commentator ‘guarantees things will get a lot worse’ for the Sussexes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at The Land Rover Driving Challenge during the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

And that’s not all, author and fellow commentator Lady Colin Campbell is insisting that she knows for certain that the new year won’t be smooth sailing for the couple because of a major bombshell that will be revealed in the spring.

“I can guarantee that they’re going to get an awful lot worse,” Lady Colin told GB News. “Wait until spring, they have a real bomb coming their way in spring. I think they’re going to be completely exposed before this summer, let me put it that way. I think they are going to be in such deep trouble, it’s going to be nothing that we can imagine. I think the chickens are coming home to roost in a very big way.”

The socialite left it at that saying: “I’m afraid I can’t say beyond this. But believe me, I know what I’m talking about, and I know who’s going to drop the bomb.”