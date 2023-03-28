Royal Expert Explains How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Can ‘Boost King Charles’ Image’ at the Coronation

With just weeks to go until King Charles’ coronation, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have not indicated if they will or won’t be attending the event. So far, the duke and duchess have only confirmed that they received an invitation. “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” a spokesperson for the pair said in a statement (per CNN).

Now one royal expert is claiming that if the Sussexes do go, it will “boost” the king’s image.

Meghan Markle, now-King Charles III, and Prince Harry standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour 2018 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

It’s looking more likely that Prince Harry and Meghan will be at King Charles’ coronation

Most royal watchers believe that Harry and Meghan won’t miss the coronation as it’s a chance for them to be seen and keep their names in the headlines. Well now, there is another sign pointing to them attending.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance in the U.K. on March 27. Harry appeared in person at the High Court in London for a hearing on a lawsuit that he, Elton John, David Furnish, and other celebrities brought against Associated Newspapers Ltd., the publisher of the Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday, and the MailOnline.

Express noted that Harry is expected to return to court for a trial in his lawsuit against MGM Mirror Group on May 9, just three days after his father’s coronation takes place. Many now believe because the “logistics” makes sense the Sussex family, or at the very least Harry, will be at the coronation.

The Sussexes presence could help ‘boost the king’s status’

Royal commentator and author Tom Bower believes that King Charles will get an “image boost” if his youngest son and daughter-in-law are at the ceremony. But there’s also a risk if they attend.

Speaking to The Sun, Bower explained: “Exploiting their popularity at the coronation will boost Charles’ status.” However, he cautioned that Meghan and Harry’s presence could backfire on the monarch as well.

“But that advantage will evaporate if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex grab the public’s attention over that weekend,” Bower said. “In calculating whether to allow the Sussexes to attend his coronation, Charles has reverted to his familiar stance — dithering, worrying about his image.

“Ever since Megxit, Meghan and Harry have humiliated the king and the royal family. Paralyzed by fear and indecision, Charles has failed to suppress the Sussexes’ vile vitriol. In calculating whether to allow the Sussexes to attend his coronation, Charles has reverted to his familiar stance — dithering, worrying about his image. Instead of outrightly telling Harry that his gross insults towards Camilla, and William and Kate, bar him from Westminster Abbey, Charles is prevaricating and forgetting that the coronation is not a family affair — it is the most important event in the life of a monarch.”

King Charles III, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry attend attend day 1 of Royal Ascot | Naomi Baker/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Coronation called ‘litmus test’ to save royals’ public reputation

But it’s not just the king’s image, some have opined that the coronation is really a “litmus test” for the royal family’s reputation globally.

As Dr. David Crankshaw told the Daily Star: “The coronation ceremony is obviously important for the person being crowned, and for the monarchy as an institution, but it is also important for the nation generally and for those across the world for whom Charles III is a new Head of State. Coronations have traditionally been rare opportunities for connecting crown, church, governments and peoples. What goes in them is a litmus test of values and aspirations. Solemn commitments are made.”

Dr. Crankshaw cited the “myriad meetings, processions and festivities surrounding coronations” as “hugely significant politically, socially, economically and artistically.”