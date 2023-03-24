Royals Reportedly Working on Back-up Plan in Case Prince Harry and Meghan Are No-Shows at King Charles’ Coronation

Will they or won’t they be there? That’s is the question regarding Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle‘s attendance at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation. A spokesperson for the pair have confirmed that they received an invite but would not reveal whether or not they will travel to England for the event. “I can confirm the duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether the duke and duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time,” their spokesperson said in a statement (per CNN).

Now it’s being reported that the Palace is preparing for either outcome.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laying a wreath at the National War Memorial | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Are Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet invited?

While Harry and Meghan have received their invitation their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have not.

According to The Mirror, “The correspondence from Buckingham Palace did not mention Archie or Lilibet.” And the Daily Mail noted that “the Sussexes’ children are considered by Palace officials to be too young to attend the ceremony.”

Archie turns 4 on the day of the coronation while his sister won’t even be 2 yet. However, because the Wales’ three children and Camilla’s grandchildren are expected to have a role in the ceremony, Palace officials said after they get a response from the duke and duchess, they may be open to discussions on roles for Archie and Lili.

Palace reportedly working on two plans in case the Sussexes don’t show

While most royal watchers believe the Sussexes won’t give up a chance to be seen at this event no matter what, multiple outlets have reported that Prince Harry has not talked to anyone in his family since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September. Therefore, the royals have no indication of whether he and Meghan will accept or deny their invitation and have decided to make a backup plan.

As a source told the Daily Mail: “Two versions of the plans [for the day] are being drawn up. One includes Harry and Meghan and one doesn’t. Timings are all approximate at this stage, but they are working towards a timetable now.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey | FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan not expected to have role in ceremony

Whether Harry and Meghan make it or not, the couple is not expected to participate in the ceremony or have any role in the coronation festivities.

According to The Sun, “Harry and Meg will not be involved in any family procession or appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to greet thousands of well-wishers in The Mall.”

Those expected to join the king and queen consort on the balcony are Prince William, the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) and their children, Charles’ sister Princess Anne, his brother Prince Edward and his wife Sophie (formerly the Countess of Wessex), as well as the Dukes of Gloucester and Kent who are also working royals.