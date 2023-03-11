Royal Expert Maps out Harry and Meghan’s ‘Best Way Possible’ to Attend the Coronation: ‘A Lose-Lose Situation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in a complicated situation, to say the least. Do they go to King Charles III’s coronation and risk an awkward royal family run-in and potential public humiliation? Or do they RSVP no and skip it altogether? Whatever they ultimately decide, a commentator says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in a “lose-lose situation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Phil Noble – Pool/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have officially been invited to King Charles’ coronation but haven’t said whether or not they’ll attend. So now what?

Royal expert Christine Ross believes the couple’s working on “logistics” behind the scenes. “Harry and Meghan released a statement regarding the coronation with interesting wording,” Ross told Marie Claire. “And based on the context of an email exchange, it seems they are working on the logistics of attending the coronation and deciding on what capacity that would take.”

On March 5, a spokesperson for Harry confirmed King Charles’ office had reached out to the monarch’s youngest son. Harry “recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” the spokesperson said (via CNN). As for Harry and Meghan’s RSVP, they didn’t offer an “immediate decision.”

Ross called the coronation a “lose-lose situation” for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “If they attend, they risk being booed and being unwelcome; if they don’t attend, they are seen as cruel and selfish.”

Harry and Meghan attending the coronation would require a ‘great deal of planning and diplomacy’

There’s are many factors for Harry and Meghan to consider if they decide to go to King Charles’ coronation. From travel and security to seating and moving out of Frogmore Cottage, they’d have to comb through details beforehand.

“It would take a great deal of planning and diplomacy to attend in the best way possible,” Ross said. In her opinion, the “best” option would be attending quietly.

“Their best bet is to attend in the quietest and most private capacity,” she explained. Meaning “eschewing any processions down the aisle of Westminster Abbey in favor of a private entrance and a hard-to-spot seat.”

Were Harry and Meghan to go that route, that would mean no very public entrance to their seats as in June 2022 during a Platinum Jubilee weekend church service. It may be more in line with their low-key 2022 Trooping the Colour appearance, which included watching from a more discrete location.

‘Reconciliation talks’ the ‘last thing’ royal family will want to do coronation weekend, author says

It seems King Charles’ coronation weekend won’t be the setting for a royal family reconciliation. William at 40 author Robert Jobson previously said there will simply be too much going on.

“The last thing they’ll want to be doing is having all sorts of reconciliation talks in the middle of a coronation,” Jobson told Newsweek in February 2023. “The world doesn’t revolve around Meghan and Harry even if they think it does.”

“They’re not worried too much about Archie [Harrison Mountbatten Windsor]’s birthday or how Harry feels,” he added, referring to Harry and Meghan’s son turning four on coronation day. “If it happens, it will happen at a quiet time when trust has been rebuilt.”