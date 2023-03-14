‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Sasha Colby Has a Theory She May Have Been the Inspiration Behind Beyoncé’s Sasha Fierce

Sasha Colby’s run on RuPaul’s Drag Race was long overdue for many drag fans. The former Miss Continental has been known for her performances for years. On an episode of season 15 of Drag Race, she revealed that she might have had a role in how Beyoncé came to create her Sasha Fierce persona at the turn of the last decade.

Sasha Colby | Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Sasha Colby has been doing drag for 20 years

Sasha Colby came to Drag Race with a two-decade career under her belt. The Native Hawaiian performer snatched the title of Miss Continental in 2012, preceding future Miss Continental winners and Drag Race contestants Brooke Lynn Hytes and Naysha Lopez.

When she walked into the werkroom on season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, her competitors were immediately intimidated by such a drag powerhouse in the same competition as them. Throughout the season, she’s proven why her reputation precedes her, winning three maxi challenges (and counting).

This isn’t a case of the chicken or the egg… ? @sashacolby let us know she precedes Sasha Fierce! ? #DragRace pic.twitter.com/RqBboK2q15 — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 4, 2023

Sasha Colby theorized that Beyoncé got her Sasha Fierce name from her

On the “50/50’s Most Gagworthy Stars” episode, the queens were tasked with recreating their favorite Beyoncé looks for a long-awaited “Night of 1000 Beyoncés” runway.

While they were getting ready to go to the main stage, Sasha shared an anecdote from her career where she theorized that Beyoncé got the name for her album I Am… Sasha Fierce and its accompanying alter ego from her.

“So fun fact, y’all: everybody always asks me, ‘What’s your name?’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, Sasha.’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, Sasha Fierce, you know, just like Beyoncé.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I was Sasha before the album came out,” she said.

“For the record, Sasha Colby came before Sasha Fierce,” Sasha added in a confessional.

“I have a conspiracy theory that because I knew some of the dancers back when she did the Sasha Fierce thing and they are good friends of mine, so I was like, ‘Hmm,'” she continued. “Maybe she could’ve seen me at one point and [been inspired].”

“Maybe Beyoncé may have seen one of my performances and thought that that was fierce, Sasha,” she joked in her confessional.

“I’m just going to say [that] until Beyoncé tells me to my face that it’s a lie, I’m gonna keep it,” she concluded. “So that’s an invitation to Beyoncé to come talk to me, babe.”

Mistress Isabelle Brooks, meanwhile, wasn’t convinced, calling it “a lovely fairytale” in her confessional.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx wasn’t convinced it was real

Mistress wasn’t the only one who wasn’t believing Sasha’s story. Malaysia Babydoll Foxx similarly laughed about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I mean, in the words of Mistress Isabelle Brooks, I think the drag delusion vaccine needs to come out because the girls are losing it,” she said, laughing.

She shared a similar sentiment in an interview with Billboard. “Listen, I think queer people have inspired a lot of people when it comes to fashion, hair, makeup and art. We are very inspiring people. That being said, I think that was delusion,” she laughed. “No, no, no, I love Sasha! And maybe it is true — after all, Sasha’s old!”