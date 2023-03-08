‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Malaysia Babydoll Foxx Was ‘Shocked’ She Didn’t Lip-Sync Against Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Season 15 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has featured talented queens from around the country competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. Two of the season’s entertaining stars are Malaysia Babydoll Foxx and Mistress Isabelle Brooks. The two butted heads on the show, leading Malaysia to believe that they would lip-sync against each other eventually.

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx and Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ relationship through Season 15

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx is the first Miami queen to be cast on RuPaul’s Drag Race, while Mistress Isabelle Brooks is the first Houston queen to join the show. Malaysia is the drag daughter of Drag Race alum Lashauwn Beyond, while Mistress is the daughter of drag legend Chevelle Brooks.

The two performers are more than just the first representatives of their city. They’re also two of the season’s big girls, and both have been steeped in the drag scene for years. As people familiar with being backstage at a drag show, the two frequently played with each other by trading reads.

I hope you all enjoyed me on this journey! Unfortunately it’s come to an end! ❤️ XOXO The Babydoll! ?. @RuPaulsDragRace @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/lUOFZYtKoO — MALAYSIA BABYDOLL FOXX (@foxxy_doll) March 4, 2023

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx thought she would lip-sync against Mistress Isabelle Brooks instead of Salina EsTitties

In the “50/50’s Most Gagworthy Stars” challenge, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, and Salina EsTitties failed to impress the judges with their interviews of Frankie Grande and Love Connie. As a result, Malaysia and Salina were in the bottom together, while Mistress was declared safe.

Given their relationship throughout the season, both Malaysia and Mistress as well as fans expected the two two be in the bottom together, if anything for entertainment value. Malaysia spoke about her surprise at the decision in a post-elimination interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I don’t talk to her at all. I hate her guts,” Malaysia joked about Mistress. “No, I mean, just like sisters in real life, you know, you fight, you argue, but at the end of the day, you just cannot live without that person. That’s just kinda how me and Mistress’ dynamic is. And I think coming to the competition in such a high stress environment of being in a competition and everybody wanting to win, you kind of find those people that you can relate to the most. And I think that our background and drag is most relatable compared to some of the other girls. So I think immediately she was drawn to me.”

“I was not drawn to her. Let’s just put that out there,” she added, laughing.

When it came to her lip-syncing against Salina instead of Mistress, she was among the chorus of people who believed she’d be up against Mistress.

“Like everybody else probably, I was shocked and surprised because I knew that the world probably would want to have seen the Mistress vs. Malaysia lip-sync, which I thought probably would have been very iconic, but this didn’t happen,” she said. “And you know, at the end of the day, I mean, hey, maybe we’ll get it eventually. Who knows?”

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx gave Salina EsTitties props

Even though it was Salina’s third time in the bottom and Malaysia’s first, Malaysia didn’t count her sister out.

“I don’t doubt anyone,” she said. “I don’t really put nothing past nobody. I don’t be like, ‘okay, three times you’re out.’ She’s a phenomenal performer so I expected her to give her all and I gave it my all and, you know, the best person won at the end of the day.”