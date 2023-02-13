‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Mistress Isabelle Brooks Relives the Danny Trejo Acting Challenge Surprise

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 queen Mistress Isabelle Brooks brings charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to every episode. However, she isn’t afraid to have a good time and not to take the competition too seriously. Machete actor Danny Trejo made a surprise guest appearance on a RuPaul’s Drag Race acting challenge, and Mistress didn’t take the moment for granted.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Episode 7 included a surprise guest appearance for the queens

Mistress Isabelle Brooks | Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount+

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 7 “The Daytona Wind 2” saw the arrival of another scripted acting challenge. It was a return to season 14‘s meme-worthy “The Daytona Wind,” but with a sitcom spin on it. However, the editing made clear references to Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, with a heavy dose of the show’s legendary lines from the past.

As the winner of the previous week, Aura Mayari had the ability to choose the parts. She initially wanted the lead role of Fancy, although she had difficulty understanding the RuPaul’s Drag Race references required for the role, so Mistress took it on.

The queens didn’t expect to see Trejo suddenly burst through the door in a hilarious, episode-defining moment.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queen Mistress Isabelle Brooks gushes about his surprise appearance

Mistress appeared alongside season 11 contestant and Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes and UK Season 2 winner Lawrence Chaney at Roscoe’s Tavern to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 7 and spill the tea. Host Naysha Lopez asked about the moment that Trejo entered the acting challenge and wanted to know how much of a surprise it was for the cast.

Mistress confirmed that they filmed the Trejo segment first because he was short on time. The contestants didn’t even start filming the challenge, which was the moment that the production surprised them. She gushed about the wonderful experience, calling him “so good,” the experience “so fun” and referred to it as “one of the most fun [times] I had on set for like my entire experience.”

However, the queens had a long day ahead of them, as they stood in heels for many hours. Mistress said that she wore kitten heels, but other queens, such as Sasha Colby, were shaking from the incredibly long hours.

She took home her first win

Everything's bigger in Texas! ⭐️ @MistressIBrooks



Get ready for Mistress Isabelle Brooks on #DragRace Season 15 – FRIDAY JAN 6 at 8/7c on @mtv ? pic.twitter.com/Bpd603bnUo — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 13, 2022

Mistress took home her first win on RuPaul’s Drag Race with “The Daytona Wind 2” against Anetra, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, and Marcia Marcia Marcia, who also received positive critiques. However, she confirmed at Roscoe’s Tavern that there was some content that didn’t appear in the final cut. Mistress wanted the show to see how they got to the takes that made it into the acting video.

“We had a script and everything, but it was a lot of improv,” Mistress recalled. “Ru was kind of … when some of the girls weren’t catching on to what was on the paper, Ru was like basically, ‘Throw it out the window and let’s just have fun.’ So, that’s why some people excelled a little more than others.”