‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Should Release a Full Runway Special Episode

One of the major draws to RuPaul’s Drag Race is the runway assignment. Many audiences wait with anticipation to hear the category of the week, demonstrating how the queens can creatively interpret the brief put in front of them. Previous fashion queens, such as season 3 winner Raja, season 9 finalist and All Stars 5 winner Shea Couleé, and season 13 finalist Gottmik are just some examples of contestants whose looks helped boost their careers to new heights in the fashion industry and beyond.

RuPaul’s Drag Race fans were shocked to discover that season 15’s move from VH1 to MTV came with a runtime change. The usual 90-minute episodes dropped down to 60 minutes, which actually translates to around 40 minutes of content, not including commercial breaks. As a result, the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 runway footage took a hit, reducing each appearance to mere seconds of screen time.

In addition, MTV placed the new reality show The Real Friends of WeHo in between RuPaul’s Drag Race and Untucked to attract more audiences to stick around for the new programming. However, it only further frustrated audiences who felt that the competition show’s runtime was reduced to accommodate the new series.

Dedicated fans created a petition to bring back 90-minute episodes and cancel The Real Friends of WeHo. MTV ultimately responded by announcing that they will bring full-length episodes back starting on March 10, although it isn’t known whether the fan response had anything to do with this decision.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 feels heavily short-changed, especially when it comes to the runway challenges. Despite having the largest cast yet, the short episode lengths make it difficult to learn who these queens are to develop favorites. The competitors put cash and hard work into getting their outfits ready, yet they don’t get the opportunity to show the world their art in the same way that queens from previous seasons have.

In a typical season, queens describe their looks through their confessionals while the audience admires their runway. However, the shortened version removes their ability to contribute much beyond the look itself, offering very quick commentary. While this allows the costumes to speak for themselves, it only further reduces how much exposure the queens get to show off their humor and personality.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 should include a runway special that showcases all of the queens’ looks in all their glory. This would provide each contestant with the opportunity that they deserve to show off their costumes and fully sell their garment.

Fans are likely to call for a longer “Snatch Game” or reading challenge, given their popularity. This would certainly be a welcome addition, but RuPaul’s Drag Race without the full-length runway feels like the show lost a piece of its identity that has been core to its roots since the show’s inception.

What message do the shorter runways give future contestants? Will they put as much thought and effort into their costumes if they fear that the edit will make their labors appear practically nonexistent to audiences? If the production wants queens to bring their A-game, it needs to provide them with the assurance that their hard work will actually be seen.

RuPaul’s Drag Race returning to the 90-minute format is exactly what the fans want. But, this decision needed to come at the beginning of the season. Early outs, such as Irene Dubois, Princess Poppy, and Sugar, won’t get to take advantage of this longer edit.

Additionally, Robin Fierce was practically edited out of the season ahead of her elimination in episode 6. She didn’t get the opportunity to show her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to the extent of her fellow queens.

Hopefully, MTV learns from this situation and doesn’t shortchange the RuPaul’s Drag Race runway and the queens’ storylines in future seasons. The backlash regarding The Real Friends of WeHo was made only more intense as a result of the insultingly short episodes. That isn’t to say that the show’s existence doesn’t have its own issues worth slamming it for, but that’s a different topic entirely.