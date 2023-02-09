‘’RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Spice Called Marcia out on the Main Stage in Unseen Drama – ‘She’s the Lea Michele of Drag’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 contestants Sugar and Spice entered the Werk Room as twins, but that didn’t change the fact that they had to compete against one another. Nevertheless, they frequently remained at the hip, except for when they had to part ways during group challenges. Sugar and Spice opened up about some drama involving Marcia Marcia Marcia that unfolded on the RuPaul’s Drag Race main stage that the world didn’t get to see.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 queen Marcia Marcia Marcia has a makeup storyline

L-R: Spice and Marcia Marcia Marcia | Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 introduced its biggest cast yet, with 16 queens total in the same season, where episode runtime went down to 40 minutes of airtime. As a result, the contestants have a limited amount of screen time to show what they’ve got. Nevertheless, Marcia got a storyline surrounding her minimalistic makeup look that the judges brought up on a few different occasions. RuPaul himself even said that he wants to see her go bigger with her makeup choices on the runway and in challenges.

Marcia isn’t the first queen on the reality competition show to receive notes about going too small with her makeup. However, implementing these notes can help one’s placement in the competition. For example, season 14’s Lady Camden was told that she wasn’t drawing a big enough lip, but she received praise after applying the criticism.

Spice called out Marcia Marcia Marcia on the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stage

Sugar, Spice, and Amethyst appeared at Roscoe’s Tavern to talk about RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15. The shorter episodes this season meant that a lot of content was put on the chopping block, including some meaty drama. Spice talked about the Marcia storyline in episode 4 – the “Snatch Game” episode that landed the twins in the bottom two against one another.

“We were doing a whole canned bit,” Spice said. “We were just trying to be like, ‘Oh, that’s Sugar and Spice, let’s ‘yassify’ you.’ So, we gave her our lashes, and we were helping her out. It was cute. Then, when it came to the main stage, Michelle [Visage] asked her, she was like, ‘Marcia, who helped you with your makeup?’ Then, right away, she was like, ‘Luxx [Noir London]. Then, me and Sugar were looking at each other from the side, we’re like, ‘What?’”

Sugar chimed in that she was holding Spice’s hand, trying to encourage her to speak up about her involvement. She explained that she would have been “read down more” by the judges than her twin. Spice considered this a “proud moment” for herself because it was the “one time I did stick up for myself.”

It got to me, and then I stood up, and I was like, ‘To Miss Forgetful Freddy down there, whose lashes are you wearing again?’ Then she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. Sugar and Spice’s.’ Then Michelle goes, ‘Yeah, you should take makeup advice from them.’ I go, ‘Yeah, so just give credit where credit’s due,’ and then I walked back. That was the one time I got a little spicy. It’s so petty and stupid.”

Looking back on the situation, Spice doesn’t take it seriously, but at the time, it gave her the impression that Marcia was “kicking us while we were down.” She concluded it by calling her fellow contestant “the Lea Michele of drag,” referencing the Broadway actor and singer who made an even bigger name for herself playing Rachel Berry on Glee.

Spice called out Marcia Marcia Marcia on Twitter

The drama from RuPaul’s Drag Race bled into real life for Spice when it came to Marcia. The same episode saw the twins having to lip-sync against each other to “You Better Run” by Pat Benatar, in which they prepared a “bit” that they performed together. Before Sugar sashayed away, Marcia made a comment in the confessionals regarding the dance number being another “canned bit,” which didn’t sit right with Spice.

She took to Twitter to say, “Ms. Marcia has to stop with the ‘canned bits.’ It’s called charisma boo … you should get some!” Marcia responded to the tweet with her own, “I’m sorry, girlie. I didn’t know it was something that was upsetting you! You both have charisma for days.”