‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15: Robin Fierce, Aura Mayari, and Marcia Got Drunk During ‘Untucked’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 queens Robin Fierce, Aura Mayari, and Marcia Marcia Marcia can attest to production bringing back alcohol during Untucked. The spinoff series previously swapped out booze for Bubly carbonated drinks, but it wouldn’t last for too long. Robin and Aura spilled the tea on what happened when they had a little bit too much to drink.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15 Episode 3 was all about an infomercial

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 Episode 3 – “All Queens Go to Heaven” – asked the drag queen contestants to break into three teams to make their own infomercials selling the perfect LGBTQ afterlife. Anetra’s team included Luxx Noir London, Sasha Colby, Salina EsTitties, and Marcia. Amethyst’s team starred Loosey LaDuca, Aura, Spice, and Princess Poppy. That left Jax, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin, and Sugar as the third and final team.

Country singer-songwriter Maren Morris joined as the guest judge, while Ts Madison was the week’s alternating judge during a runway theme of Metallica.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ queens Robin Fierce, Aura Mayari, and Marica Marcia Marcia got drunk during ‘Untucked’

Robin and Aura attended the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 viewing party at Roscoe’s Tavern, where they participated in a Q&A. They erupted into laughter when they both thought about the same hilarious behind-the-scenes moment. Robin, Aura, and Marcia all indulged in the House of Love cocktails provided during Untucked and got way too drunk.

“It was because of this,” Aura said, holding up a House of Love can. “So, Untucked, after the Metallic runway. Have you guys had this? They’re so f***ing strong, and I had one can … I was so delusional, I thought I was going to be at the top that episode, and I was like, ‘Holy s***, f*** this s***.’ I wanted to be on top. So, I started drinking. Robin started drinking and finished the can. Marcia, over there in the corner, started drinking and finished the can.”

Robin chimed in: “B****, we were lit. Me and Mistress over here like, ‘Oh! Look at all these flavors! We want to try every single one!’ B****, we tried every single one. By the time it came to the runway, me and Marcia were holding onto my f***ing spear for dear life, trying not to pass the f*** out while these b****es were lip-syncing for their lives.”

Aura had an awkward moment with Maren Morris

Aura and Robin acknowledged at Roscoe’s Tavern that the cocktails provided on RuPaul’s Drag Race were so strong that they resulted in some awkward moments. Morris came backstage to chat with the queens, which resulted in an odd moment with Aura.

“Then, Maren Morris showed up, and I was so drunk,” Aura said. “She wanted to give me a shout-out because she was also from Nashville, so she walked and sat down like, ‘I heard there’s a queen here from Nashville,’ and she pointed at me. I was so f***ed up, I was like (raises hand). I didn’t know what to say, I was so drunk. Then, after that, I was like, ‘F***, she hates me. What did I do?’”