Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have been married for decades. The duo met in the early ’90s and bonded over their love of the theater and New York. They married in 1997, just before Parker hit it big on Sex and the City, and have been together ever since. Over the years, people have asked the couple about their marriage. In one interview, Parker insisted that New York City deserves some credit for the longevity of their union.

Sarah Jessica Parker credits New York City for the strength of her marriage

Parker and Broderick have been asked about the “secret” to their long-lasting marriage many times. While they’ve given different answers over the years, Parker seems to think New York played a role in keeping their love affair intact. In a 2006 sit down with Good Housekeeping, Parker said she believed living in New York City instead of LA helped keep her marriage steady. She credits the anonymity possible in the Big Apple as part of her marriage’s success.

Sarah Jessica Parker kisses husband Matthew Broderick | Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Parker told the publication that it was easier for her and Broderick to simply exist in New York. She posited they would have been in the spotlight constantly if they lived in LA. That scrutiny, she believed, would have made it difficult to maintain a strong and intimate connection. She said, “You can’t live in New York City and be the most important person in town; you just can’t. There are too many other important people here.”

Where do Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick live?

Parker and Broderick set down roots in New York as soon as they started dating, and the duo have never lived anywhere else. They are considered “New York royalty” in many ways, thanks to their dedication to the city that never sleeps. Over the years, they’ve lived in several upscale locales around Manhattan, but their most recent property is in the West Village.

According to Architectural Digest, the duo purchased a townhome in the West Village in 2016. They paid over $30 million for the property and sunk millions more into renovations. Broderick and Parker also own a sprawling estate in the Hamptons for summer getaways. The couple is among New York’s elite while spending time in Amagansett, Long Island. Jerry Seinfeld and Alec Baldwin both own property in the beach town, too.

How many children do the couple have?

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker might spend their time in New York City, but they aren’t doing it alone. The couple, who married in 1997, share three children. Parker and Broderick’s oldest son, James Wilkie Broderick, was born in 2002 while Parker was still working on Sex and the City. Despite rumors, Parker’s son did not have a role in the show. He is now a college student.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, and their kids | Robin Layton/Getty Images

Broderick and Parker welcomed twins Tabitha Hodge Broderick and Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick in 2009. They were born to a surrogate. While Broderick and Parker are public figures, they’ve kept their children largely out of the public eye. Little is known about the twins, but they do accompany their parents on occasion to openings.