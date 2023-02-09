Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals if She Would Ever Leave New York City

A star of stage and screen, Sarah Jessica Parker is a pop culture icon. She has acted in a wide variety of projects, from cult classics such as Hocus Pocus to romantic comedies like Failure to Launch. But Parker is best known for Sex and the City. She played Carrie Bradshaw in the original TV series and two follow-up feature films and is reprising her role in the new HBO series And Just Like That... Though Parker and Bradshaw are two different people, the actor and the character are soul sisters in one significant way: They love New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker is similar to Carrie Bradshaw in 1 major way

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw | Gotham/GC Images

Any Sex and the City fan knows Carrie Bradshaw’s love affair with New York City is the heart and soul of the series. Carrie is a New Yorker through and through, spending her days walking the city streets while rocking fabulous fashion and writing her column from the comfort of her cozy apartment. Not only is Parker a fashionista like Carrie, but she’s also a devout New Yorker, having lived in the city for years.

In an interview with Town & Country, Parker shares her affection for the Big Apple.

“In my estimation, there is no greater city than New York City,” she notes. “I love the yellow taxis; I love the architecture … It’s a place that, even today, when I walk out the door, I don’t know what will happen.”

She adds that she appreciates how being out on the streets allows her to “connect with humanity” better and said she believes her children are “enormously lucky” to be raised in New York City.

What did Sarah Jessica Parker say about leaving New York City?

Parker isn’t shy about her affection for New York City. In a “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, the actor gives insight into her love for the city and a peek into her stylish NYC home.

In the video, the interviewer asks Parker if she would ever leave New York City. Her answer is swift and sure: “Not voluntarily.”

Parker is also asked how she would describe NYC. Smiling, she replies succinctly yet powerfully: “Symphonic, tiny, real.”

The ‘Sex and the City’ star has lived in fabulous New York City homes

And Just Like That… Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Penthouse Hits the Market for $5.5 Million https://t.co/vfj95DCRmQ — MSN (@MSN) November 4, 2022

Related Matthew Broderick Knew Sarah Jessica Parker Was the One the First Time He Met Her

Over the years, Sarah Jessica Parker has lived in several New York City homes. In the Vogue video, viewers got a glimpse into the brownstone she shares with her husband, Matthew Broderick, and their three children. Parker and Broderick purchased this primary residence, composed of two townhomes in the prestigious West Village neighborhood, to renovate into one massive compound, Closer Weekly reports.

Parker also lived in a penthouse located in the city’s Tribeca area. The condo, which hit the market in November 2022, features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and stunningly high ceilings. According to People, Parker bought the property before her marriage to Broderick and maintained it as a secondary residence for years. A far cry from Carrie Bradshaw’s quaint apartment, Parker’s former penthouse boasts luxurious touches such as custom cabinetry, a large wine fridge, and a den designed for entertaining.

With such lavish living accommodations, it’s no wonder Parker has no plans to leave New York City.