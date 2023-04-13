Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Were Married 1 Year Before ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Wedding – ‘We Got Married for US’

It was “all happening” a year ago when Scheana Shay and Brock Davies married – but no one from the Vanderpump Rules cast knew about the wedding.

In the latest Vanderpump Rules episode, Shay ended up spilling to her bridesmaids that she and Davies had actually married a year prior to their Mexican destination nuptials. During a kiki with her bridesmaids, Shay revealed she and Davies were hitched. “I’ve been wearing my wedding band for a while now,” she dished. “Because we were married for a while now.”

Wait … what?

Scheana reveals to her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ friends why they were already married

Shay’s bridesmaids looked stunned when she shared the revelation. “What the f***, Scheana!” Ariana Madix, who is one of Shay’s closest friends said. But another bridesmaid is heard saying that she knew it.

Brock Davies and Sheana Shay |Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images

“I am such an open book,” Shay said in a confessional. “It was so hard not to tell everyone. Especially because I’m so happy.”

She explained to the group, “When his investments and stuff needed to get changed, I also wanted him to be able to get his green card,” she said. “We have a baby together. We know we’re going to be together forever. So we literally just said a couple of words, signed the paper.”

Scheana and Brock celebrate their wedding during their anniversary week

Shay said their Mexican wedding date is their anniversary. “You guys it’s our year anniversary, this week” she smiled. Everyone looked stunned, but a bridesmaid opened her arms and exclaimed, “Congrats on your one year of marriage!”

Despite looking shocked, Madix said she was genuinely happy for Shay. “You know what Scheana, so many people want to get married because they want the wedding,” she said. “But you’ve been living the actual marriage. And the wedding is just kind of like a fun little icing on top of the cake.”

Shay agreed. “We got married for us,” she said in a confessional. And “We did this because we want a life together. We have a baby together and it didn’t matter that it was done in front of 100 people or four people.”

Scheana has a dream wedding on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Shay and Davies ended up with their dream wedding in Mexico. Their daughter Summer Moon served as the flower girl and everyone got emotional while watching Shay walk down the aisle.

But Shay said she was a very different bride the second time around. While standing on the altar, her veil kept blowing in her face. She decided to just take it off, something that would have given her massive anxiety in the past.

“At my first wedding I was so hyper-focused on every little detail that was going wrong,” she shared in a confessional. “I wasn’t realizing that the marriage itself was wrong. This time around I could be in the back of the SUR alley during gay pride getting married and wouldn’t even care.”

“It’s not about all these details, but the person,” she added. “And this is my person.”

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.