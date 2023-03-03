‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Season 1: Meet the Cast of the Brand New TLC Series

The newest TLC series, Seeking Brother Husband, delves into the unexplored world of couples seeking another husband to add to their family. After TLC’s major success documenting polygamist families on Seeking Sister Wife and Sister Wives, they’re exploring polyandry. Let’s meet the cast of duos (and trios) at different stages of seeking brother husbands.

Kenya, Carl, and Tiger

In the first look trailer for Seeking Brother Husband, Kenya defines polyandry as “one woman who has multiple husbands, but those husbands cannot have any other partners.”

Kenya and Carl, who were married first, connected philosophically and have been married for 26 years. The couple shares three adult children together and resides in Houston.

The couple added Tiger, who became Kenya’s second husband, who fulfills her emotional and physical needs. “I have two husbands who love me,” Kenya says wearing a wedding dress in the trailer.

10 years after marrying Tiger, Kenya is seeking another man to give her that thrill. The trio is hunting for another brother husband to add to the family. However, Kenya’s husbands, Carl and Tiger, may not be as excited about the addition as Kenya.

Elisa and Mike

Los Angles residents and newlyweds Elisa and Mike have been together a long time and are ready for a lifestyle change. Elisa has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and hopes Mike can keep up with her interest in polyandry.

Admittedly, her husband Mike struggles with the idea of sharing his wife with another man but is willing to support Elisa. She believes there is a “double standard” regarding females having multiple partners, and she wants to change the stereotype that her desire is purely sexual.

Kim, Dustin, and Vinson

Kim and Dustin, from Asheville, North Carolina, have been married for over 11 years. They added Vinson as their first brother husband and had a strong marriage with both men. She’s looking to add a third husband, and not everyone in the family is ready for the change.

She aims to provide a safe space for both of them, but Vinson isn’t sure he is willing to share Kim with a third husband. In the season trailer, Kim is crying due to the struggle of being there for both of her husbands. Will it be possible to add another brother husband without jeopardizing her other marriages?

Chara, Patrick, and Noble

Atlanta residents Chara and Patrick have been together for 13 years. And while they’ve drifted apart, they’ve maintained their marriage because of their emotional bond. Chara added another husband, Noble, to fulfill Chara’s needs.

Chara is ready to have a baby but struggles to pick which husband should be her child’s biological father. Noble tends to live a bachelor lifestyle, while Patrick feels upset about being replaced. Who will she choose to father her child?

Seeking Brother Husband premieres March 26 at 10 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.