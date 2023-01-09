‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Fans Get the TLC Show They’ve Been Asking for With ‘Seeking Brother Husband’

TLC has your new guilty pleasure TV show on deck. Seeking Brother Husband, the network’s latest polygamy-focused reality series, arrives in March 2023.

TLC follows up ‘Seeking Sister Wife’ and ‘Sister Wives’ with ‘Seeking Brother Husband’

TLC is no stranger to shows about polygamy. Sister Wives, which follows the complicated lives of the members of the Brown family, just wrapped up its tumultuous 17th season. There’s also Seeking Sister Wife, a show that follows multiple families as they navigate the challenges of living a polygamous lifestyle.

Some fans of the latter show have wondered if TLC would ever air a show about women with multiple husbands – a practice known as polyandry. “Why is there no brother husband show?” one Reddit user asked back in 2021. Well, now there is.

On Jan. 8, TLC unveiled the first trailer for Seeking Brother Husband. The show appears to follow a similar format to Seeking Sister Wife, focusing on multiple families living a polyandrous lifestyle.

‘Seeking Brother Husband’ will premiere in March 2023

TLC hasn’t revealed a specific premiere date for Seeking Brother Husband, but we do know the new show will arrive sometime in March 2023. The trailer (via Twitter) offers the first look at the families who will be featured on the show.

“Polyandry is the practice of one woman having multiple husbands, but those husbands can’t have any other partner,” one of the Seeking Brother Husbands cast members explains. Another woman addresses the “double standard” that women living with multiple partners experience.

As on Seeking Sister Wife, living an unconventional lifestyle can cause significant stress in the family, especially if not everyone is on board with the arrangement. Unsurprisingly, some of the men on the show don’t find it easy to see their wives in a relationship with another man.

“To see me holding hands with someone else or kissing someone else,” one woman says to her partner. “You don’t think that would be hard?”

“It wouldn’t be easy,” he replies.

One man admits it’s “awkward” when he overhears his wife and her other husband having sex. Another man bristles at “being swapped out.”

“I don’t feel like it’s a swap out,” his wife tells him.

“Well, that’s because you’re not getting swapped out,” he says.

This isn’t the first TLC show about brother husbands

If the concept of Seeking Brother Husband sounds familiar, that may be because it’s not TLC’s first show about polyandry. In 2017, the network aired a single episode of a show called Brother Husbands. It focused on a woman named Amanda, who shared five children with her two husbands, Chad and Jeremy.

In an interview with She Knows, Chad opened up about his unusual family, which he said was more traditional than some people might realize.

“I consider myself married,” he said. “I don’t date other people or have sex outside of our relationship … In the end, we are based in love, we’re supportive, we have fights, we have bills and jobs. We just have an extra person.”

