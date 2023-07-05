Mary Fitzgerald recently opened up about what pushed her to her breaking point on Selling Sunset. Fitzgerald was traveling to Palm Springs and broke down on camera.

She said that although viewers may have known she was juggling more than usual, there were other factors that weren’t shown on the show.

“Yeah, there was a lot that was going on then that they didn’t really hit on. I was sick of all of that stuff, but I also had to stop halfway through,” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“I was doing the embryo freezing again because the first round didn’t work and so I was all hopped up on hormones and I had to stop midway to go on this trip because it’s the only time we could go.”

Mary Fitzgerald was also worried about her father

Then, a worrisome phone call from her dad added to her anxiety. “I got a call from my dad on the way there as I was pulling in that he had a health concern and it sounded really serious and I didn’t know what it was. I was like kind of freaking out about that,” she said.

Mary Fitzgerald | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

“And then we were moving. I was in the middle of buying a house, being that, the agent and the buyer on our house while taking over all of Jason’s projects. Dealing with these girls,” she continued. “I mean there was so much going on that they didn’t even hit on. People are like oh my God, you had so much on your plate. I’m like, you guys have no idea. They didn’t even hit on any of my stuff.”

“Like, they didn’t even tell anything that I had going on personally,” Fitzgerald added. “I mean, people think that it was insane how much I was doing for other people. I had like probably the fullest schedule myself that I’ve ever had. So with all the girls and then conflict, like them just coming at each other and, and a production that we were going to a place that I’m like, I’m not going to this place.”

Mary said the breakdown had to happen on ‘Selling Sunset’

“And so it was so many things combined. I was just like, it’s never enough,” she said. “And I was watching all the girls and they were just dead behind the eyes. I mean just like sitting there like we were so exhausted just filming from the second we woke up to the second we went to bed for four days straight. It would’ve taken anyone down on day one. I’m not proud of that moment though.”

Fitzgerald said she usually likes to stop things before they get to that point. “And I am kind of private and we all need a minute sometimes just to just let it out,” she said. “Just like we gotta go put the gloves on, go to the punching bag, and get it out. You just have to cry your eyes out and be like, OK, it’s out, let’s move on.”

She added, “I mean, everybody has to do that at some point, but I would’ve preferred to do that and I needed to do that for sure, but I would’ve preferred to do it in private, not on camera around all the girls, but you know, it just kind of came out.”