Selling Sunset’s Maya Vander Welcomes Her Rainbow Baby: ‘Welcome to the World Emma Reign!’

After facing a pregnancy loss in 2021, Maya Vander from Selling Sunset shared the happy news that she gave birth to a baby girl.

“Welcome to the world Emma Reign! My rainbow baby!” she announced on Instagram. “This was a long 9 months as I kept my pregnancy as quiet as possible from social media. I gave birth few days ago and words can not express my sense of relief and happiness!”

Vander thanked her doctors and “the amazing nurses at Baptist hospital. I will forever be grateful.”

Maya Vander kept her pregnancy a secret before giving birth to her baby

“I kept the pregnancy very quiet until the end. I am feeling so much relief now that I delivered, and we are both safe,” she told People.

Maya Vander | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“I got induced at 37 weeks,” she continued. “Given I had my stillbirth at 38, my doctor didn’t want to take any chances, even monitoring me twice a week towards the end.”

In December 2021, Vander was about to give birth to a son. But she and husband Dave Miller received the devastating news that 38 weeks into her pregnancy, he was stillborn.

So, “I got induced and had a vaginal delivery, like all my children,” she said. Vander and Miller also have two children, daughter Elle, 3, and son Aiden, 4.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ star had a scare during the delivery

After facing the loss last time, Vander didn’t need a scare during delivery. But, “Her heartbeat dropped as I was pushing. It turned out that the cord was around the neck,” she said. “It was scarier, given my recent loss. My husband was extremely worried, and I was focused on getting her out. My gyno, Dr. Senemar was amazing, as well as the nurses.”

During her pregnancy in 2021, she talked to Showbiz Cheat Sheet about preparing for the new baby, unaware of what was ahead.

“I was hoping to deliver early,” she said. “I know that is a little bit selfish. But now I’m like it’s fine, it’s like two and a half, three more weeks. I can do it.”

In November, only weeks before she shared her devastating news, Vander was busy nesting. “The last few months have FLOWN by… between work, kids, & filming,” she shared on Instagram. “As the holidays are approaching & schedules start to get even busier, don’t forget to take it all in and remember all the things you are grateful for. What are some things you are grateful for this year?”

Maya’s ‘Selling Sunset’ friends sent congratulations on the new baby

Selling Sunset real estate agent Emma Hernan wrote, “BABY EMMA!!!! So in love and so happy for your family! Best mama ever!!!”

Davina Potratz added, “So happy for you and Dave. Welcome beautiful Emma Reign. Love you lotssss.” And Chelsea Lazkani wrote, “Congratulations Maya! Welcome baby Emma.”