‘Servant’ Season 4 Star Toby Kebbell Says Nell Tiger Free’s Character Leanne ‘Has the Biggest Reveal’

The Apple TV+ series Servant Season 4 returns on Jan. 13, 2023, bringing the unsettling story of the Turner family and their mysterious nanny, Leanne, to an end. Showrunner M. Night Shyamalan kept fans on their toes over the course of the last three seasons, and truthfully, we still have yet to truly figure out everything happening in the show. However, now that we’re nearing the end, it looks like all of our remaining questions will get answered. Here’s what star Toby Kebbell, who plays Sean Turner, says about the final season.

‘Servant’ Season 4 character Leanne | Apple TV+

Toby Kebbell talks about the reveals in ‘Servant’ Season 4

Throughout the first three seasons, Sean has kept a myriad of secrets from his wife, Dorothy, played by Lauren Ambrose. He believes these secrets protect her from the truth about the tragedy involving Jericho, the Turners’ infant son. As the series progressed, though, we learned Leanne’s intentions might not be as innocent as we once believed. Now, with Servant Season 4, fans finally learn the truth about Leanne, the religious cult, and Dorothy, Sean, and Jericho’s fates.

Speaking to Jonatan Blomberg, Kebbell discussed what it felt like to discover how the story concludes, “Finding it out, performing it, getting to get all the reveals, it was great. It was a big workload. Everybody performed phenomenally. I think Nell’s got the biggest of all the huge reveals. Mine was much more about being heard. You know, things that I’ve tried to say before and things to see if I could try to get her to listen.”

Most can assume viewers discover whether or not Leanne’s working to help the Turners or it’s to further her own desires. While at first, it seemed as though Leanne simply wanted to give Dorothy another chance at motherhood, her actions definitely shifted in season 3. By the end of Servant Season 3, Dorothy wanted to escape, and it appeared as though Leanne caused her fall from the balcony.

Kebbell is both ‘happy and sad’ about the ending

When Servant first premiered in November 2019, no one knew exactly what to think. Coming from the master of plot twists, it’s safe to say everyone knew to watch for clues, and the story would eventually get pieced together over time. However, no one was prepared for the devastating reveal at the end of season 1. Considering how many shows see cancellations before their stories conclude, the cast is grateful to finish Shyamalan’s tale.

When asked how he felt about his time on the series, Kebbell replied, “Night actually fed it to us in drips, so we’d come into his office and do a rehearsal, and he’d be like, ‘Right, right, what do you think?’ I was pleased and sad all at the same time to be finding an ending. We were lucky to have a show that ran for as long as it did. As we all know, favorite shows of ours have been canceled before their time. So, we got very lucky.”

All will be revealed in due time. The final season of #Servant premieres January 13 ? ? ? @Servant @AppleTVPlus pic.twitter.com/Airyo7fy5x — IMDb (@IMDb) October 26, 2022

How many episodes make up ‘Servant’ Season 4

As with previous seasons, Servant Season 4 will run for a total of 10 episodes. With each episode clocking in at around the thirty-minute mark and Apple TV+’s weekly release schedule, fans only watch a small segment of the story at a time. However, with a series like Servant, this sort of schedule works in its favor. Many of the show’s fans enjoy theorizing about the possibilities regarding the characters and their plots within the show. That means when it premieres on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, viewers have to wait a full seven days before getting the next piece of the puzzle. Hopefully, it’s all worth it in the end.

So, what do you think? Are you ready to see how Servant ends?