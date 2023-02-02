Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Dates and Locations
Country-pop star Shania Twain is hitting the road in support of her new album Queen of Me, with the Queen of Me Tour taking her around the globe through most of the year. Fans in cities everywhere are excited to see the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer perform in person.
Shania Twain’s last album, 2017’s Now, marked her first new music in 15 years. Twain returned to the spotlight in the 2010s following a Lyme disease diagnosis that threatened to end her singing career, wrapping up her second Las Vegas residency show in 2022 and releasing a Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl, the same year.
Twain announced in late 2022 that her sixth studio album Queen of Me was set for release on Feb. 3, 2023. To support the album, Twain is going on tour across North American and Europe throughout 2023.
Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ tour dates and locations
- Apr. 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
- Apr. 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
- May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- May 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
- May 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- May 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
- May 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
- May 12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
- May 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
- May 16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
- May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- May 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
- May 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- May 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- May 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
- May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
- May 31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena
- Jun. 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
- Jun. 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
- Jun. 7 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
- Jun. 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
- Jun. 12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
- Jun. 14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
- Jun. 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
- Jun. 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- Jun. 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
- Jun. 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
- Jun. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- Jun. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- Jun. 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Jun. 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- Jun. 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- Jul. 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Jul. 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
- Jul. 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
- Jul. 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- Jul. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Jul. 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- Jul. 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
- Jul. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
- Jul. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- Jul. 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sept. 16 – London, UK @ The O2
- Sept. 19 – Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena
- Sept. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
- Sept. 25 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
- Sept. 26 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham
- Oct. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
- Oct. 13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
- Oct. 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena
- Oct. 18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
- Oct. 20 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
- Oct. 22 – Toronton, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
- Oct. 24 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
- Oct. 25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
- Oct. 27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- Oct. 28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
- Oct. 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
- Nov. 2 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
- Nov. 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
- Nov. 5 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome
- Nov. 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
- Nov. 9 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
- Nov. 11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
- Nov. 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
- Nov. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
‘Queen of Me’ is a reclamation of herself
At 57 years old, Shania Twain is embracing everything that it means to be the Queen of Me.
“I’m feeling quite liberated in so many ways,” Twain said on the Making Space podcast of this juncture in her life and career. “I’m feeling positive and optimistic, but still at the same time unapologetic. I don’t feel like I need to explain myself as much as probably ever in my life. But I feel very responsible, still. The Queen of Me title for the album couldn’t be more fitting for where I’m at in my own mind.”