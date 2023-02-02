Shania Twain’s 2023 Tour Dates and Locations

Country-pop star Shania Twain is hitting the road in support of her new album Queen of Me, with the Queen of Me Tour taking her around the globe through most of the year. Fans in cities everywhere are excited to see the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” singer perform in person.

Shania Twain | Nathan Congleton/NBC

Shania Twain is going on tour for her new album ‘Queen of Me’

Shania Twain’s last album, 2017’s Now, marked her first new music in 15 years. Twain returned to the spotlight in the 2010s following a Lyme disease diagnosis that threatened to end her singing career, wrapping up her second Las Vegas residency show in 2022 and releasing a Netflix documentary, Not Just a Girl, the same year.

Twain announced in late 2022 that her sixth studio album Queen of Me was set for release on Feb. 3, 2023. To support the album, Twain is going on tour across North American and Europe throughout 2023.

Shania Twain’s ‘Queen of Me’ tour dates and locations

Apr. 28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Apr. 29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

May 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 5 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 9 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

May 14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

May 17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

May 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

May 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

May 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Jun. 3 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Jun. 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Jun. 7 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

Jun. 9 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Jun. 12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

Jun. 14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

Jun. 17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Jun. 18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Jun. 20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

Jun. 21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

Jun. 23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Jun. 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Jun. 27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Jun. 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Jun. 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Jul. 1 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Jul. 6 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

Jul. 8 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Jul. 9 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Jul. 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jul. 13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Jul. 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Jul. 19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Jul. 21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul. 22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 16​ – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 19 – ​Dublin, IRE @ 3Arena

Sept. 22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

Sept. 25 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

Sept. 26​ – Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

Oct. 12 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Oct. 13 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 16 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson Boling Arena

Oct. 18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Oct. 20 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Oct. 22 – Toronton, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 24 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Oct. 25 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Oct. 27 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 28 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 31 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 2 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 3 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Nov. 5 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

Nov. 7 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Nov. 9 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Nov. 11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Nov. 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Nov. 14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

‘Queen of Me’ is a reclamation of herself

At 57 years old, Shania Twain is embracing everything that it means to be the Queen of Me.

“I’m feeling quite liberated in so many ways,” Twain said on the Making Space podcast of this juncture in her life and career. “I’m feeling positive and optimistic, but still at the same time unapologetic. I don’t feel like I need to explain myself as much as probably ever in my life. But I feel very responsible, still. The Queen of Me title for the album couldn’t be more fitting for where I’m at in my own mind.”