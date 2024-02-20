Activist and actor Sharon Stone isn't afraid of fashion risks as evidenced by her voluminous dress coat at the Cinema for Peace Gala.

Sharon Stone has never been afraid of a risk, fashion-related or otherwise. The Basic Instinct star took a risk when she supported AIDS research in the ’90s. She also faced a huge challenge when her vertebral artery ruptured in 2001, requiring a seven-hour procedure that saved her life.

So, style risks likely don’t seem so serious to Stone these days. This was evident when she appeared at the Cinema For Peace Gala on February 19. The 65-year-old’s outfit was surprising enough that a notable political figure called her out on stage.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Hillary Clinton and Sharon Stone at the Cinema For Peace Gala | Franziska Krug/Getty Images

The Cinema For Peace Gala occurred during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival. Notable 2024 attendees included Helen Mirren and Hilary Clinton. Stone presented Clinton with the NGO’s Cinema for Peace Award during the ceremony.

The former U.S. Secretary of State accepted her award with a laugh. Clinton stated, “To my friend Sharon Stone, who can look amazingly beautiful in anything. When she walked in, I was like, ‘Wow, who besides Sharon Stone could wear a gigantic bathrobe and look stunning’ … you are one of a kind, my friend, one of a kind.”

Helen Mirren and Sharon Stone at the Cinema For Peace Gala | Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Sohee Park of Miss Sohee, a London-based womenswear brand, designed the “bathrobe” overcoat in question. Worn by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Miley Cyrus, Miss Sohee pieces often involve voluminous gowns, caged crinolines, embellished flowers, and long trains.

Sharon Stone at the conversation with Sharon Stone as part of Cinema For Peace event | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stone’s beautifully tailored white overcoat featured large lapels, gathered cuffs, and a belted waist. The heavy material created a voluminous effect. Tiny ruby-colored flowers accented the collar and waist and cascaded toward her feet.

The Casino star wore matching ruby red heels and two statement rings, one on each hand. Celebrity hairstylist Alexandre Protti slicked Stone’s hair back along her head. Makeup artist Max Roman gave her natural makeup to accent her features.

Sharon Stone attends the conversation with Sharon Stone prior to the screening of ‘Casino’ as part of Cinema For Peace event | Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Stone took to Instagram to plug the hosting nonprofit. “The Cinema for Peace Foundation is an international non-profit organization with the goal to foster change through film,” she included in the caption.

Stone also gave a shoutout regarding her stylist, makeup, hair, hair color, and dress coat designer. Paris Libby, her stylist, has worked extensively with The Specialist star for over 30 years. He’s also styled Zoe Saldana, Ciara, Vin Diesel, Jeremy Renner, Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth, and Robin Thicke.

Sharon Stone during the Cinema For Peace Gala | Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Stone’s participation in the Cinema for Peace Gala was a natural fit, given her passion for activism involving clean water, HIV/AIDS, homelessness, and more. She became the chair of The Foundation for AIDS Research, or amfAR, in 1995, as AARP reports.

Sharon Stone in the portrait studio during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 in Saudi Arabia | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

The mother of three has also traveled extensively to promote peace in the Middle East and beyond. In 2013, Stone received the Peace Summit Award for her work on HIV/AIDS. In 2015, she raised enough money to build 28 African schools during an impromptu auction she started onstage during Milan’s Pilosio Building Peace Award.

Sharon Stone attends Opening Night at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 | Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival