Sharon Stone was very disappointed with trusted professionals in the medical industry who tried to push plastic surgery on her.

Actor Sharon Stone has often made it clear that she’s not big on getting plastic surgery. Still, that hasn’t stopped others from recommending procedures to the star. Including some professionals.

Sharon Stone has turned down offers for plastic surgery several times

Sharon Stone | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Stone has opted to stay natural over the years, feeling that it’s the best way to age gracefully. But others have tried convincing the actor to go against her beliefs by going under the knife. The Basic Instinct star famously reflected on how an earlier fling inquired if she had Botox.

“It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,” Stone recalled saying to her date in an interview with Vogue Arabia. “I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore. If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”

Speaking with Shape (via Contact Music), Stone once recalled how even medical professionals tried convincing her to alter her looks.

“I can’t tell you how many plastic surgeons have tried to sell me a face-lift. That’s not ethical, because the Hippocratic oath is to do no harm, and elective surgery can be harmful, and that’s not cool,” she said.

However, at the same time, Stone doesn’t judge others who’ve gotten plastic surgery. She’s even gotten a few procedures done herself out of necessity.

“For example, I was in a horseback-riding accident when I was 20 and I ended up with a ragtag scar on my neck, so I had it fixed,” she said. “I just don’t think you should run out and get crazy triple-D boobs or cut up your face when you’re in your 20s. Everyone’s starting to look alike. We’ve got 400,000 girls with beachy blonde hair, the same nose, gigantic lips, implants in their cheeks, and little Chicklets for teeth. Are they really prettier?”

Why Sharon Stone stopped dabbling in plastic surgery

Stone was also speaking a bit from experience when sharing her own aversion to cosmetic surgery. Apart from the accident she had in her 20s, she admitted that she dabbled in Botox and such at the height of her fame. This changed after recovering from her stroke, where she needed Botox to heal the side effects of her heart attack.

“There were periods in the super fame when I got Botox and filler and stuff, and then I had this massive stroke and a nine-day brain hemorrhage and I had to have over 300 shots of Botox and filler to make the one side of my face come up again,” Stone said. The star also opened up about getting lip injections, which she also felt weren’t too kind to her features.

Sharon Stone opened up about how painting helped with body insecurities

Stone gained a new perspective on life after her life-threatening heart attack. But she also regained her passion for painting, which she admitted she neglected for a long time. This hobby of hers, more than anything, allowed the Casino actor to feel more comfortable in her skin.

“It got all the attention off myself, it allowed me to [examine] others… not from a perspective of fear and panic and feeling less, but from a place of wonder and curiosity,” she said in a 2023 interview with Byrdie.

It was a strong contrast to how she used to feel, back when she had an enormous amount of attention focused on her looks.

“[The media is like] there’s always something wrong with every woman, and we’re here to tell you what it is, constantly,” she said. “We’d like to show you a picture of what’s wrong with you. I remember the first time I had my legs crossed on a TV show, and a magazine did a close-up of my under-thigh and blew it up, and said I had cellulite. And I was like, ‘Oh, so I’m a normal human being who is a woman whose body is built so I can give birth, so I have subcutaneous fat?’ Thank you for informing the rest of the world! This whole thing got up my ass.”

Those concerns didn’t fully go away until she dabbled in another form of art.

“When I started painting, I stopped cutting my hair. I stopped having that intense anxiety,” she said.