Sharon Stone Was Once Almost Talked Into Getting Plastic Surgery

Many celebrities try to modify or enhance their appearance with cosmetic surgery. And although Basic Instinct star Sharon Stone has always preferred an all natural look, even she’s been tempted to go under the knife.

Sharon Stone was almost pressured into getting plastic surgery

Sharon Stone | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stone has become even more confident in her appearance during her more mature years. But her stance on plastic surgery has wavered a few times in her career.

“I can’t tell you how many doctors try to sell me a facelift,” Stone once told New You (via Contact Music). “I’ve even gone as far as having someone talk me into it, but when I went over and looked at pictures of myself, I thought, ‘What are they going to lift?’”

Stone has often rejected the procedure because she believed she didn’t need to look perfect. And she figured she was better off having flaws.

“Yes, I have come close – but frankly, I think that in the art of aging well there’s this sexuality to having those imperfections. It’s sensual,” she said.

Whereas some celebrities may get cosmetic surgery to stave off aging, Stone embraced it. Getting older may have cost her some features, but it also helped her gain others.

“I thought I lost the deep vortex of on my eyelid that you have when you’re younger, but I gained almost a kind of beautiful abyss. As I lost the fullness in my face, I go in these great cheekbones,” she gave as an example.

How Sharon Stone feels about other celebrities getting plastic surgery

Some might not believe that Stone has completely avoided plastic surgery. So the Casino actor once took the time to address speculation that she wasn’t all natural head on.

“All these people who keep saying they gave it to me — well, I must never get out of the operating room! How about I happen to be fine and you have not sliced me? It seems to be unfathomable to people that I just happen to be 49 and look good. I am totally capable of accepting myself,” she once told Harper’s Bazaar.

She shared that she maintained her appearance by using simple skincare products. And her physique was sustained thanks to a proper diet that didn’t go overboard.

“I’m not a vegetarian, but I might go through a phase when I’m not interested in eating protein for a week or so, and then I might go through a phase when I eat nothing but steak. I don’t use caffeine unless I use it medicinally. I don’t eat onions or garlic or a lot of shade fruits because I think of them as medicine. I don’t use a ton of dairy, but I feel like I need the fat as I’ve gotten older,” she said. “I have the body type, which I think I’ve been lucky about, that is a little skinny. I am a tea fanatic. I like Sunrider Calli tea, an herbal cleansing tea.”

Sharon Stone’s relationship didn’t last long after she was asked about plastic surgery

Stone’s choice to stay all-natural may have even impacted some of her relationships. In an interview with Vogue, the Golden Globe winner recalled a time when her partner asked her if she used botox.

“’It would probably be really good for your ego and mine if I did,’” Stone recalled telling her boyfriend at the time.

Afterward, the relationship went south.

“I saw him one more time after that and then he wasn’t interested in seeing me anymore,” she said. “If you don’t see me for more than that, you’ll please find your way to the exit.”