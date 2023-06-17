Shia LaBeouf once talked about how he’d react if there ever came a day he had to make out with Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie has kissed many actors over the course of her onscreen career. But one actor who looked forward to the possibility of making out with Jolie was star Shia LaBeouf.

Shia LaBeouf once talked about kissing Angelina Jolie

Shia LaBeouf | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

LaBeouf has worked closely with some of Hollywood’s biggest female stars. As is the case with actors sometimes, it was hard not to develop feelings towards his fellow actors. In a resurfaced interview with GQ, LaBeouf confided that he’d fall for his onscreen partners quite often on set.

“Oh, I’ve been in love with every woman I’ve ever worked with,” he said.

LaBeouf would’ve gladly dated some of those co-stars if given the opportunity. But circumstances beyond his control sometimes prevented onscreen relationships from becoming a reality.

“But some aren’t available,” he said. “And then there’s the three-month attention span that actors have, you know I don’t know if it’s mutual, but I really don’t care. They have to kiss me when ‘action’ gets called, anyway, so I’ll get what I want.”

But out of all the stars LaBeouf has worked with, he hasn’t collaborated with Angelina Jolie yet. Like LaBeouf, Jolie has also shot some memorable onscreen kisses throughout her career. Kissing Jolie, however, might have been an experience too much even for the Holes star.

“I would lose my mind,” LaBeouf once told Access about making out with Jolie.

He also quipped the one drawback to the kiss would be having to think about Jolie’s ex-husband in this hypothetical scenario.

“In the back of your head, you [would be] thinking, ‘She’s gonna kiss me right now and then go home with Brad Pitt! This is a lose-lose right now,’” LaBeouf said.

Ironically, LaBeouf and Pitt would later end up working together on the 2014 film Fury.

Shia LaBeouf once considered Dakota Johnson his best onscreen kiss

LaBeouf has had many opportunities to channel his passion for some of these co-stars through love scenes. In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, LaBeouf’s Transformers co-star Megan Fox would label the actor her favorite kiss.

But although LaBeouf greatly enjoyed working with Fox, LaBeouf’s own favorite kiss was in the film The Peanut Butter Falcon. The film was a drama where LaBeouf worked alongside with Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson. In an interview on The Ellen Show (via People), LaBeouf confided that Johnson was his favorite onscreen kiss so far.

“She’s a sweetheart,” LaBeouf said about Johnson.

Likewise, Johnson had equal amounts of praise for LaBeouf.

“I think Shia might be the greatest actor of my generation, which I wouldn’t say to his face,” she said.

Shia LaBeouf felt Lucy Liu did something to his mind on the set of ‘Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle’

Lucy Liu was one of the many actors who the Transformers star found himself attracted to from an early age. The two worked on the Charlie’s Angels sequel Full Throttle, and a much younger LaBeouf couldn’t get her out of her head.

“Lucy Liu… would play with my mind,” LaBeouf once told Playboy (NBC Washington). “I was deep in puberty at this point. Hormones are flying off of me. I mean, what are you supposed to do? You’re 14, 15 years old, and you’ve got the f***ing sexiest woman in the world sitting across from you.”