A body language and behavioral expert is pointing out the subtle signs in Prince Harry that showed a shift in his personality after his wedding to Meghan.

Once upon a time, a British royal married an American TV star in a seemingly fairy tale wedding. So much has changed since that May day in 2018, and now a body language expert is reflecting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials and pointing out something in the duke’s demeanor that showed a change in his attitude after he and his bride said “I do.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding | Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

What the body language expert picked on that signaled a change in Prince Harry’s attitude

Body language and behavioral expert Judi James spoke to The Mirror about what she observed in photos of the Duke of Sussex just days after he wed the duchess that signaled a change in his attitude.

According to James, the way the prince acted when he arrived at the Buckingham Palace garden party to celebrate his father’s 70th birthday was quite different from the nerves he displayed during his wedding in St. George’s Chapel because he stepped back into the “alpha role.”

She explained: “Harry [was] back into the same alpha role that we saw when he danced around his new bride to usher her into the E-type after the wedding ceremony … Having recovered from his wedding day jitters. He looks relaxed and happy striding slightly in front of Meghan with his splayed torso and top hat in one hand. “

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to then-Prince Charles’ 70th birthday garden party at Buckingham Palace | IAN VOGLER/AFP via Getty Images

Expert says that Meghan displayed ‘grown-up elegance and glamour’ that same day

As for Meghan, James recalled that she wore a nude Flavia dress with nude tights and pumps showing “grown-up elegance and glamour.”

The expert noted: “With her head shaded by her large, angled hat she holds Harry’s arm for balance as she descends the stairs in her heeled court shoes. The clutch bag was a favorite of Kate Middleton’s and like Kate, carried it as a small body barrier just below her waist.”

James concluded: “Body language like this creates a strong tie-sign of direct communication with the public and the friendly, status-lowering signals on display show she has no intention of getting too grand in her new royal role.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend then-Prince Charles’ 70th birthday garden party celebration | IAN VOGLER/AFP via Getty Images

“She lifts her clutch bag higher here in a cutely mock-defensive gesture and self-diminishes by pulling her upper arms into her torso to show lowered status and raised happiness. Her facial expression registers over-spilling delight here, so much so that she brings one hand up close to her face in a cut-off ‘hiding’ gesture as though made shy by the strength of her own emotions.”

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties less than two years after tying the knot and today live in Montecito, California with their children.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.