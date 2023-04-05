‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Kody and Robyn Invited to Gwendlyn & Beatriz’s Wedding, but Will They Come?

21-year-old Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown reveals that she has invited her father, Kody Brown, and his wife, Robyn Brown, to her wedding with Beatriz Queiroz. But with all of the family drama happening within the family, she’s not sure if they will show up.

Kody and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Robyn, Kody, and their children snubbed Gwendlyn’s engagement party

Gwendlyn’s dad, Kody, and his wife, Robyn, currently live in Flagstaff, Arizona, with their five children — 7-year-old Ariella Brown, 11-year-old Solomon Brown, 18-year-old Breanna Brown, 20-year-old Aurora Brown, and 23-year-old Dayton Brown.

Since Gwendlyn also resides in Flagstaff, a fan asked her via Patreon if she ever sees her siblings. “I do still live in Flagstaff. And I don’t see any of my siblings on Robyn’s side,” Gwendlyn replied in the Q&A.

Beatriz Queiroz and Gwendlyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

The 21-year-old got engaged to her fiancée, Beatriz, on Nov. 28, 2022. She held a small party at her home on Feb. 5 to celebrate her and Beatriz’s engagement. Gwendlyn said she invited Robyn and her children to the party, but unfortunately, none of them showed up.

“I invited them to my engagement party. But I don’t know if she felt like it was not a safe space for them or they decided they just didn’t want to go, but it seems they decided that they don’t want to see me, which hurts my feelings, obviously,” Gwendlyn said.

“But if I’m not a safe person for them, then I’m not a safe person for them. I do miss them completely, so much,” she concluded.

Are Kody and Robyn invited to Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding?

The Sister Wives star had mentioned previously that certain family members would be invited to her big day but didn’t mention who would be excluded. Despite their complicated relationship, Gwendlyn revealed that Kody and Robyn would be invited to her wedding. “So my dad and Robyn and all of those kids are invited,” Gwendlyn announced.

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

On Apr. 3, one fan asked Gwendlyn if she believed that Kody, Robyn, and their five children could put their difference aside and spend the day together to celebrate her union with her partner, Beatriz.

“I don’t know if they would want to come. It seems like we’ve kind of been shunned by him. I don’t think he wants anything to do with the rest of us. I really hope they do come. I terribly miss my siblings,” she admitted.

Gwendlyn revealed that she would be taking Beatriz’s last name after they marry. She received a plaque from YouTube with “Gwendlyn Queiroz” written on the front. “That’s what I’m going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It’s coming up,” she said. Five months from when the video was posted will be August 2023.

Kody is estranged from nearly all of his children besides Robyn’s kids

In 2021, Christine Brown divorced Kody; in 2022, Janelle Brown separated from Kody; and in 2023, Kody “terminated” his marriage to Meri Brown. This leaves him teetering on the edge of monogamy with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

In previous videos, Gwendlyn revealed the current state of Kody’s relationships with his children. According to Gwendlyn, he is estranged from nearly all 13 children he has with his exes, Meri, Janelle, and Christine. Of those 13 kids, he’s only remained close to Mykelti Padron and her husband, Tony Padron.

In Sister Wives Season 17, Kody demanded that all of his wives and children give him respect and that if they can’t do that, they can “f*** off.” It will be interesting to see if Kody and Robyn will attend Gwendlyn’s wedding or not. Perhaps it will be filmed for Sister Wives Season 18, which is rumored to return in September 2023.