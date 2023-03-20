‘Sister Wives’ News: Gwendlyn Brown Decides To Change Her Last Name Amid Family Drama

Sister Wives star, Gwendlyn Brown, has decided to change her last name when she marries her fiancé, Beatriz Queiroz. Are there more reasons behind her ditching her family name? Here’s everything we know.

Beatriz Queiroz and Gwendlyn Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

Everything revealed about her wedding to Gwendlyn

On Nov. 28, Christine Brown’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn, revealed that she and her partner, Beatriz, are engaged. Gwendlyn showed her followers her square emerald engagement ring, framed with moonstone flowers. Her fiancée, Beatriz’s ring, is a black band with green opal inlay with swirls of gold.

What can fans expect from Gwendlyn and Beatriz’s wedding? “Is this a forest wedding? I’m getting earthy forest vibes!!” a fan asked Gwendlyn. “Hell ya it is,” Gwendlyn replied.

Gwendlyn Brown is changing her last name

On Mar. 14, Gwendlyn posted a video to her YouTube channel of her unboxing an award she received for her channel, reaching over 100,000 subscribers. The award was made out to “Gwendlyn Queiroz,” not Brown.

The Sister Wives star told her subscribers that she’s taking her fiancée’s last name after they get married. “It’s addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I’m getting married soon, I had like a (label) on the name tag. It says, ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz,'” she said while showing off the award.

Gwendlyn also revealed some details about her upcoming nuptials. “That’s what I’m going to be in, like, five months, less than five months. It’s coming up,” she said about her and Beatriz’s wedding date. Five months from now will be August 2023.

Gwendlyn is distancing herself from certain family members

The Sister Wives star mentioned on her Patreon account that there would only be certain family members invited to her big day but didn’t mention who would be excluded. Gwendlyn revealed that she invited Robyn Brown and her five children to her engagement party, as she still lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, but they snubbed her.

Dayton, Ariella, Robyn, Kody, Solomon, Breanna, and Aurora Brown, ‘Sister Wives’ | TLC

“I do still live in Flagstaff. And I don’t see any of my siblings on Robyn’s side,” Gwendlyn said. On Feb. 5, she held a small get-together to celebrate her and Beatriz’s engagement, but no one from Robyn’s side showed up.

“I invited them to my engagement party. But I don’t know if she felt like it was not a safe space for them or they decided they just didn’t want to go, but it seems they decided that they don’t want to see me, which hurts my feelings, obviously,” Gwendlyn revealed.

“But if I’m not a safe person for them, then I’m not a safe person for them. I do miss them completely, so much,” she said.

Based on how Gwedlyn has talked about her “abusive” relationship with her father, Kody, and his wife, Robyn, they would be the ones to be excluded. In fact, she confirmed that most of Meri, Janelle, and Christine’s children are estranged from their father, Kody.

Sister Wives Season 18 is rumored to return in September 2023.