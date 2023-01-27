‘Sister Wives’ Fans Believe Robyn Brown Was ‘Hiding Her True Intentions’ Throughout the Series’ Run

Sister Wives fans have strong opinions about Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn. Throughout 17 seasons of the family’s TLC series, she has been maligned by fans for reportedly breaking up the clan. She has said otherwise, maintaining she joined the Browns for close sister-wife relationships. However, some fans believe Robyn was always “hiding her true intentions” throughout the series’ run.

Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Robyn Brown has made some damming accusations

During a sit-down with host Sukanya Krishnan during the season 17 tell-all, Robyn accused her sister wives, Meri, Christine, and Janelle Brown, of transgressions in their marriages to Kody Brown. She assessed these mistakes and why she believed their marriages did not work out.

She claimed that the other women “handed” Kody to her because she alleged they didn’t want to spend time with him. Therefore, she became Kody’s principal wife, the one he said during the tell-all “respects” him the most.

Robyn also alleged the other wives didn’t “take care” of the romantic side of their relationship with Kody. “And what you’re seeing is years of people not taking care of their relationships,” Robyn stated.

“He’s had wives reject him, affection-wise, because they are uncomfortable or don’t like it. That’s not who they are. I’m sorry, but if you’re rejecting someone’s affection, your spouse. I don’t see how that’s going to help your relationship,” she said.

Some Sister Wives fans took offense to Robyn’s statements. They believe she was hiding her truth, always to be Kody’s principal wife.

Some ‘Sister Wives’ fans believe Robyn Brown was ‘hiding her true intentions’

Robyn Brown | TLC

In Becoming Sister Wives, Robyn shared her thoughts alongside Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Kody Brown. However, some Reddit fans believe Robyn was “hiding her true intentions” over the years. Here’s how.

Robyn wrote, “Being on a television show altered my entry into the family and plural marriage. Sadly, during the first season, many of our fans cast me as a home wrecker out to destroy Meri, Janelle, and Christine’s happy family.”

She continued, “People believe I have an ulterior motive—that I want Kody to myself and not because I love the family or my sister wives. People believe I’m manipulative and conniving. I usually place last in the ‘Favorite Sister Wife’ poll.”

Fans clapped back with their commentary. “The opinions bother you so much because they’re truth, and you thought you’d be better at hiding your true intentions. You think you’ve won, but the OG3, who is finally free, have won,” wrote one fan.

However, another one of Robyn’s statements left fans fuming. “I’ve had to be very open with Tim, our producer, and tell him that in certain areas, he has to tread lightly so as not to give America’s women another reason to hate me. If the audience dislikes me, then we’ve failed in our mission to convey the joys and the stability of our lifestyle,” she said.

“So she just fully admitted to manipulating the producer and the audience?” asked a second viewer.

“Her telling them means she has a huge say in what they show and don’t show. Her asking would mean she didn’t already have that power,” decided a third fan.

Christine and Janelle called Robyn out during season 17

During season 17, Christine told TLC’s cameras that Robyn was Kody’s favorite spouse after Kody accused Christine of not being a good sister wife. Kody cited this as his key reason for their marriage’s failure.

Kody used the same argument regarding Robyn with Janelle as they discussed the state of their faltering union. However, Janelle didn’t pull any punches with her response. She called Kody out for his apparent favoritism toward Robyn in a confessional.

“I’m not going to be this person. I’m not going to become Robyn,” Janelle said. “It frustrates me beyond belief that he perceives this one wife, this one relationship [as] she’s so perfect, she’s such a saint. And she [Robyn] was so nice to us and was treated so wrong. So, everybody better apologize for being mean to her, or else this isn’t going to work anymore.”