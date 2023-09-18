Viewers of the TLC series appear to be in agreement that Robyn Brown is the root of the polygamist family's divide.

Fans of the TLC series Sister Wives shared their collective fury over the series’ latest episode. In “When the Going Gets Tough,” Kody Brown and his wives attempt to explain where their family union went wrong. However, three out of five adults appear to lay the blame squarely on Robyn Brown’s shoulders. They claim she may not have been as truthful as she says about her part in the breakdown of their polygamist clan.

Does Robyn Brown have an agenda? Fans weigh in

In a Sister Wives post-episode discussion on Reddit, fans weighed in on what they believe has been Robyn Brown’s agenda in her marriage to Kody Brown. The series’ latest episode edits Robyn to appear as a woman who may have always had ulterior motives hidden by a kind facade.

Consequently, fan commentary is not complimentary toward Kody’s fourth and legal wife. A Reddit thread was dominated by fans who claim Robyn’s agenda is being exposed.

“This episode was really from the POV of Robyn this time; way more Robyn-centric than I think we’ve ever had before, and boy, it did her zero favors,” wrote one viewer. “She really believes she’s been unfairly demonized by the media and general public, but this proved we’ve all been right the entire time.”

“Robyn confirmed that she knows exactly what she’s doing and is a snake. Her confessionals vs. seeing her in the act of being a snake is night and day. Complete manipulation,” penned a second fan.

“I came here to see if others were talking about it,” states a third Reddit user. “The ‘cheap Christmas’ speech [where she called out Christine and Janelle for celebrating the holiday together while excluding the other family members] was the most she has mistakenly dropped her mask. Robyn’s carefully cultivated persona is falling apart at the seams.”

“Robyn’s “cheap version of Christmas” monologue was so telling of how she hides and manipulates with her anger,” shared a fourth fan. “There’s no way she was predominately sad during that speech — she was angry, throwing out hurtful digs left and right.”

‘Sister Wives’ latest episode revealed some painful family truths about Robyn Brown

The official TLC teaser for Sister Wives ep. 5 features the Brown family as they share their points of view regarding the 2021 Christmas holidays. Janelle confessed to Christine that she didn’t know if her marriage could be fixed, and Robyn and Meri revealed that Kody was not always equal with his time.

However, the series explored the underlying hurt Meri, Christine, and Janelle felt throughout their plural marriages. All the women shared varying stories about believing Kody did not allocate the appropriate amount of time with each wife since Robyn entered their family in 2010.

Janelle, Christine, and Meri all allege Kody spent a lot of extra time at Robyn’s house. However, Robyn believes Kody did his best and claims she didn’t see him for extended periods.

In turn, Kody explained in a confessional that the views of his three wives were skewed by their hurt feelings. He claims he tried his best to ensure he shared equal time with each wife.

What’s next for fans of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives?’

The cast of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ in a photo depicting the events of season 18 | Discovery Press/TLC

A teaser for the next episode of season 18 of Sister Wives exposes even more cracks in the clan’s facade. Kody’s first wife, Meri, has some stunning news to share.

Meri reveals plans to move her business out of Arizona and to Utah, where her bed and breakfast is located. However, she worries about how Robyn will take the news.

Janelle will meet with Kody for the first time since their colossal fight. She asks if he still wants a plural marriage, but has she decided on her future?

Christine reveals she’s hired a matchmaker. Will fans get to meet her now fiance, David Wooley, for the first time?

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.