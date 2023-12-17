Janelle Brown thinks she knows exactly where Kody Brown's life is headed. She is so confident that he'l be a monogamist for life, that she'd put money on it.

Janelle Brown doesn’t claim to “speak Kody” like Robyn Brown. Still, after 30 years of marriage to Kody, she knows a thing or two about him. Janelle feels so confident that she knows the Brown family patriarch that she is willing to put down money on the future of Kody Brown’s polygamist intentions. She has no reason to believe the father of 18 would ever consider taking another wife, despite the family appearing on Sister Wives, a show about polygamy.

Janelle Brown will bet money on Kody remaining monogamous for the rest of his life

Robyn Brown might claim to be interested in a picture-perfect plural family, but she won’t get it from Kody Brown. At the very least, Janelle is sure enough that she is willing to put money on it. Us Weekly obtained a sneak peek of the fourth and final tell-all episode, and Janelle’s words are interesting.

‘Sister Wives’ | TLC via YouTube

In the sneak peek, Janelle muses about Kody Brown’s future plans. She was so sure that Kody would remain monogamous that she was willing to bet $1,000 on it. Kody’s second wife said she doesn’t think Kody would consider adding another wife to the family, even if Robyn Brown brought her to him.

Several months ago, rumors swirled that Kody and Robyn were actively searching for another wife. No concrete evidence has ever surfaced, though. No women have come forward to say the famed polygamist has courted them, and Kody hasn’t been spotted with anyone but Robyn Brown in years. Janelle’s bet might be a good one.

Kody and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

Despite her little digs at Kody and Robyn in her one-on-one interviews, Janelle Brown has no hard feelings about how things turned out. She noted that Robyn and Kody seem to have a special connection and should embrace that. Previously, Janelle suggested their marriage was “easy” because they think alike.

Janelle Brown isn’t opposed to polygamy

While Janelle Brown is confident that Kody Brown will never be a polygamist again, she isn’t sure about herself. While Janelle isn’t dating right now, she has talked about what she hopes for her future in recent interviews. The mother of six revealed that she’s open to the idea of romance again, and she isn’t entirely opposed to seeking out a plural family to join.

Janelle, Christine, Meri and Robyn Brown | TLC/YouTube

In an interview with E! News, Janelle revealed that she likes plural marriage and would seriously consider joining a plural family if the vibes were right. Janelle contends that she enjoys the independence a plural marriage offers her and remains dedicated to her faith.

Ironically, Janelle might be the only Sister Wives cast member willing to consider having sister wives again. Christine Brown was emphatic that she’d never consider polygamy again. She has a monogamous marriage now. Meri Brown hasn’t spoken on the topic much but admits she’d like to find love again. Meri tellingly didn’t mention finding a “plural” kind of love when broaching the subject. Robyn Brown insists she’d like a plural family, but 18 seasons of evidence suggest she has been committed to monogamy from the start.